Onn's New Google TV Streaming Stick Quietly Hits Walmart Shelves Ahead of Official Launch

Budget-friendly streaming just gets more interesting as Onn appears to have quietly rolled out a new Google TV device in select stores.

Known for delivering impressive performance at a fraction of the cost, Onn has built a reputation for offering some of the best value streaming hardware on the market, and this latest sighting suggests another contender is on the way.

New Onn Streaming Stick Spotted at Walmart

9to5Google spotted on Reddit that a passerby claimed they successfully purchased a new 4K streaming stick from a local Walmart store. While the device has not been officially announced, its presence on shelves hints at an early or accidental release.

As of now, availability appears limited, and most stores may not carry stock just yet.

Entry-Level Hardware With Solid Performance

The newly spotted streaming stick seems to target budget-conscious users while maintaining reliable performance. Early details suggest it features a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. Actually, these specs position it as a capable yet affordable streaming solution.

Although it may not rival premium devices, this configuration is more than enough for smooth playback, app navigation, and everyday streaming needs. For users seeking a low-cost entry into the Google TV ecosystem, this device could offer excellent value.

Anticipation Builds for Onn's Flagship Successor

While the streaming stick is generating buzz, many enthusiasts are more excited about the expected successor to the Onn Google TV 4K Pro. Last year's model impressed users with its fast performance and $50 price tag, outperforming even some higher-priced competitors.

According to a separate report from Android Police, leaks suggest the upcoming flagship could retain similar storage at 32GB while increasing RAM to 3GB. It may also adopt a redesigned look inspired by Google's own streaming hardware, signaling a more premium direction.

If Onn maintains its aggressive pricing strategy, the new lineup could further disrupt the streaming device market. With units already appearing in stores, an official announcement and a closer look at the flagship upgrade may be just around the corner.