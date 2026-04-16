Perplexity's Personal Computer Agentic AI Assistant Is Now Available for Mac

Perplexity has debuted a new agentic AI software called "Personal Computer" on the Apple Mac platform, which delivers an agent that can access files, apps, and more to accomplish work for users.

Perplexity Personal Computer Debuts Agentic AI Software

Perplexity announced the rollout of Personal Computer, and the company called it a "powerful expansion" of the Perplexity Computer, which is capable of performing tasks that users designate right on their PCs.

According to Perplexity, Personal Computer "brings the multi-model orchestration of Computer to your machine. It can work across your local files, native applications, connectors, and the web to complete complex and even continuous workflows."

The company said that their main difference is that Personal Computer makes Perplexity Computer a "more personal orchestrator," which transforms the local and server environments into a hybrid, which in turn makes it more productive and safer.

Instead of having to do a repetitive task or workflow, Perplexity said that Personal Computer may fulfill this for users, all while offering a sleek interface to orchestrate the process and work across local files, apps, and the web.

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Perplexity's Personal Computer Arrives on Mac

The feature is first arriving on the Apple Mac for its early rollout, with users needing to download the Personal Computer app directly from Perplexity's website. It is important to note that users subscribed to the Perplexity Max tier, their $200 per month subscription, are the only ones eligible to use the feature.

Additionally, those who have signed up for the waitlist will be prioritized by the company for the download of the app.

According to Perplexity, users can have Personal Computer read their to-do list, as well as accomplish the said list, and this can be done on the Mac's Notes app by pressing both CMD keys to read the entry.

Not only that, but users may also task Personal Computer to sort their Downloads folder to make it easier to navigate, compare local files with information from the internet, and help users complete tasks.

Perplexity added that users may also speak to Personal Computer directly by pressing and holding the "fn" button to take in voice commands.