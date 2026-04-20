'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Announced for PC and Consoles, First Trailer Reveals 2027 Launch

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" marks the long-awaited continuation of the popular Xenoverse series, arriving as a major Dragon Ball game 2027 release for modern platforms. The game is expected on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam, bringing upgraded visuals and a new story set in the mysterious AGE 1000 timeline. The reveal also highlights a cinematic Xenoverse 3 trailer showcasing West City and a new era of time-travel conflict.

Fans have waited nearly a decade since Xenoverse 2, and excitement is building around the official "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" release date window set for 2027. With the introduction of the Great Saiyan Squad and a fresh narrative direction, the game expands the franchise beyond familiar arcs. Early previews suggest a deeper focus on original storytelling while still honoring Akira Toriyama's universe.

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3' Platforms and Release Timeline

The upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" is planned for a full next-generation launch across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam, making it one of the most accessible Dragon Ball game 2027 titles yet. The focus on modern hardware suggests smoother gameplay, faster loading, and improved world transitions built for large-scale exploration and combat.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" release date is expected in 2027, with Bandai Namco preparing multiple showcase events leading up to launch. Industry expectations point toward major reveals during global gaming events where additional story and gameplay systems will be detailed.

The Xenoverse 3 trailer also hints at technical upgrades, including high-resolution textures and cinematic lighting effects designed for current-generation consoles. These improvements aim to elevate both story immersion and combat performance across platforms.

Xenoverse 3 Trailer West City AGE 1000 Setting

The Xenoverse 3 trailer introduces West City in the AGE 1000 timeline, presenting a futuristic version of the iconic Dragon Ball location. Skyscrapers, Capsule Corp technology, and advanced transportation systems reshape the familiar city into a highly evolved world full of new narrative possibilities.

This setting plays a major role in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3", where time-travel anomalies and multiverse disruptions begin affecting history itself. Players can expect large-scale battles, flying combat across city skies, and destructive energy clashes in densely populated environments.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" release date storyline focuses on a new threat involving the Great Saiyan Squad, a group assembled to protect timeline stability. The Dragon Ball game 2027 experience also emphasizes character customization, allowing players to build unique Time Patrollers with expanded abilities and transformation paths.

Dragon Ball Game 2027 Great Saiyan Squad Story Mode

The Dragon Ball game 2027 introduces the Great Saiyan Squad as a central force in its story-driven campaign. This team includes familiar heroes like Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks alongside player-created characters who shape the timeline's fate.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, squad-based missions allow up to four-player cooperation in raid battles and special events. The gameplay expands beyond solo time patrol missions into coordinated combat scenarios with stronger narrative focus.

The Xenoverse 3 trailer also highlights a deep customization system, including skill trees, transformation unlocks, and upgraded combat mechanics. PvP arenas return with improved matchmaking and smoother online performance for competitive players.

A New Era for 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse'

The arrival of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" signals a major evolution for the franchise, blending cinematic storytelling with modern gameplay systems. The Xenoverse 3 trailer sets the tone for a more ambitious experience, expanding both scale and emotional depth through the AGE 1000 setting. With its 2027 launch window, the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" release date positions the game as one of the most anticipated anime titles in recent years.

The combination of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam support ensures a wide global audience can experience the next chapter. As the Dragon Ball game 2027 continues development, expectations remain high for how it will redefine time-travel storytelling in the series. The Great Saiyan Squad and West City setting may become central pillars of this new era in Dragon Ball gaming.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 "release date?

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" release date is expected in 2027. No exact day has been confirmed yet by developers. More updates are likely to appear during major gaming events. Fans should expect announcements closer to launch.

2. What platforms will Xenoverse 3 be available on?

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" is planned for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Steam. These platforms will support next-generation graphics and performance. The goal is to reach a wide global player base. Cross-platform features may also be introduced.

3. What is the AGE 1000 setting in Xenoverse 3?

The AGE 1000 setting is a futuristic timeline in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. It features a rebuilt West City with advanced technology. Time travel disruptions affect the storyline. This era introduces new threats and characters.

4. What is the Great Saiyan Squad in the Dragon Ball game 2027?

The Great Saiyan Squad is a team featured in the Dragon Ball game 2027 story. It includes major characters and player-created heroes. The squad works to protect timeline stability. They play a key role in missions and battles.