iPhone 18 Leak: Apple May Delay Launch, Cut Specs, Bringing It Closer to Budget Model

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 are gaining momentum, and the latest reports suggest Apple may be preparing a big change to its long-standing release strategy. Instead of launching the entire lineup in September, the standard model could debut in spring alongside a more affordable variant, the iPhone 18e.

If accurate, Apple's traditional fall event may focus exclusively on premium devices like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with a possible foldable iPhone also entering the spotlight.

Apple May Reposition Its Base Model

As tipped by Weibo leaker, Fixed-focus digital cameras, the most surprising claim involves potential cost-cutting changes to the base iPhone 18.

Leaks suggest Apple could scale back hardware in several areas, including reduced overall chipset performance, lower memory specifications, and a less advanced chip manufacturing process.

The adjustments point to a strategic response to rising production costs, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing.

If implemented, the base model could sit much closer in performance to the budget-oriented iPhone 18e than to its Pro siblings.

A Break From Apple's Traditional Lineup Balance

Historically, even standard iPhones delivered strong performance relative to Pro models. However, this rumored shift could mark a clear separation between tiers.

Compared to previous generations like the iPhone 17, the concern is whether the new base model might actually underperform its predecessor. If that happens, consumers may begin favoring older models that offer better price-to-performance value.

On the other hand, if the changes simply widen the gap between base and Pro variants, Apple may be doubling down on a more segmented product strategy, GSMArena reports. This might further push power users to buy higher-end devices.

How Will This Affect Buyers' Preferences?

If these leaks are accurate, the Apple ecosystem could shift in a few key ways.

First, budget users may gravitate toward the base model or the iPhone 18e. Second, power users will likely lean more heavily toward Pro models. Third, value-focused buyers might consider sticking with older devices like the iPhone 17.

As we always say, take this information with a grain of salt. Last month, Tech Times reported that the iPhone 18 Pro's signature color will be Dark Cherry red.