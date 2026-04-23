Elon Musk Hides Tesla Optimus V3 Details as Humanoid Robot Production Nears Launch, But Why?

Tesla is moving closer to large-scale production of its highly anticipated humanoid robot, Optimus V3, as CEO Elon Musk revealed new details in the latest announcement.

Investors are excited to witness the advanced machines, but Musk confirmed that Tesla is deliberately limiting public demonstrations to avoid exposing too much to competitors.

Elon Musk Calls Optimus Tesla's Biggest Product

During Tesla's Q1 earnings call, Musk said that rival companies are closely studying every Tesla reveal in detail to replicate its advancements. Because of this, the company plans to keep many of Optimus V3's most advanced capabilities hidden until production nears full scale.

Musk described Optimus as potentially "Tesla's biggest product ever," signaling the company's growing push into humanoid robotics. The automaker expects initial production to begin in Fremont, California, by late July or August, following major factory reconfiguration work.

To prepare for manufacturing, Tesla is dismantling production lines previously used for the Model S and Model X. Musk acknowledged that the transition is complex and may take several months to fully complete.

The company also plans to build another Optimus production line at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Long-term projections suggest the Fremont facility could eventually produce up to one million units annually, while the Texas site could scale as high as 10 million units per year.

Optimus Robot Will Start With Factory Tasks

Initially, Optimus will be deployed for basic factory operations before expanding into more advanced real-world applications, according to Business Insider.

Musk explained that the robot will feature onboard intelligence, allowing it to function even without constant internet connectivity.

However, it will still rely on an "orchestration AI" system for task coordination. Musk suggested this role may be handled by xAI's chatbot Grok, which would act more like a manager overseeing workers rather than directly controlling every movement.

Tesla Pushes Deeper Into AI And Robotics

Tesla's increasing focus on robotics means that it's more than ready to dominate the AI-driven automation space. While Musk did not provide exact production targets for 2026, he emphasized that the company is moving at an "insanely fast speed" toward making Optimus commercially viable.

Expanding its business far beyond electric vehicles is Musk's goal for Tesla. This also means getting outside its comfort zone to explore other areas of services for some users.