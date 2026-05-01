'Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined' Starter Guide: Party Setup, Job System Basics, and Which Side Quests You Shouldn't Skip

"Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined" brings the classic PlayStation adventure to modern platforms with streamlined vocations and significantly faster progression. Understanding the early party composition, vocation choices, and must-do side stories makes the difference between a smooth journey through Estard and repeated grinding sessions.

DQ7 Reimagined offers 26 total vocations and numerous missable side quests that require careful planning from the start.

Building Your Early Party for Maximum Effectiveness

The initial hours of "Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined" determine how efficiently players progress through the first major islands. The Hero should immediately pursue the Sailor vocation once Alltrades Abbey unlocks approximately 11 hours into the adventure, providing a 40% survivability boost during challenging early dungeons.

This class choice transforms the Hero from a basic attacker into a resilient tank capable of absorbing damage while the rest of the party deals damage.

Maribel fills the essential magical damage role and performs best as a Mage in the early party configuration.

Her elemental coverage handles groups of enemies that physical attackers struggle against, while her MP pool supports extended dungeon exploration without constant return trips to town. Ruff rounds out the core trio with speed-focused utility skills that control battle flow and provide consistent physical damage.

The Sailor-to-Pirate progression path for the Hero unlocks powerful breath attacks particularly effective against Metal Slime encounters, which appear more frequently in DQ7 Reimagined than the original release.

These enemies provide massive experience rewards but flee immediately unless defeated in the first turn, making the Pirate's multi-target breath attacks invaluable for efficient leveling.

Understanding the 'Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined' Vocations System

The vocations system in DQ7 Reimagined features 26 total classes divided into four distinct tiers, with six classes automatically unlocked through story-based party recruitment.

This represents a significant departure from the original game's more restrictive progression system, allowing players to experiment with different builds earlier in their adventure.

Basic vocations including Warrior and Martial Artist form the foundation, requiring minimal prerequisites beyond reaching Alltrades Abbey. Mastering these entry-level classes unlocks Intermediate vocations that blend abilities from multiple Basic classes, creating hybrid roles like Paladin and Sage.

Advanced vocations sit at the top of the progression tree, demanding mastery of multiple Intermediate classes before becoming available.

The Moonlighter system introduces dual-class functionality that allows characters to combine abilities from two different vocations simultaneously. This feature enables creative party compositions impossible in the original release, such as a Hero wielding both Warrior combat skills and Cleric healing magic.

Smart use of the Moonlighter system eliminates the need for dedicated healers in certain party configurations, freeing up slots for additional damage dealers or support characters.

Players should avoid certain vocations during the early game despite their appealing skill lists.

Enemy scaling adjustments in "Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined" punish parties lacking defensive utility, making glass-cannon builds viable only after acquiring specific equipment and higher base stats. The temptation to rush Advanced vocations often backfires, leaving parties vulnerable during the challenging mid-game island sequences.

Must-Do Side Stories That Impact Your Adventure

Dialogue choices affect optional side story content and alternate island endings throughout DQ7 Reimagined, unlike the original PlayStation version where most conversations served purely narrative functions.

Talking to every NPC becomes essential rather than optional, unlocking hidden dialogue trees, secret areas, and entire questlines that provide unique rewards and story insights.

The Faraday region contains particularly significant optional sequences that become permanently missable if players rush through the main story objectives without engaging the local population. These side stories flesh out the region's backstory while providing equipment upgrades that remain competitive for several subsequent islands.

Specific missable content requires attention before progressing past certain story milestones.

The Fish Bits quest activates by speaking with mother Pearl immediately after recruiting Maribel, then delivering the item to the Estard Castle chef for 30 gold and a hidden follow-up reward. While the gold amount seems trivial, the quest unlocks additional dialogue that reveals important lore about Estard's history.

Nottagen Cavern represents a limited-time dungeon containing a Mini Medal and Spiked Armour that disappear if players don't explore the area during the specific story window when it's accessible.

The Likeness of the Great Evil chests in Past Al-Balad similarly become unreachable after the dungeon's scripted collapse, containing consumables and equipment useful for the immediate post-collapse challenges.

The decision regarding whether to give the Wooden Doll to Patrick represents one of several non-reversible choices affecting character relationships and story outcomes.

These decisions don't typically lock players out of completing the main story, but they alter the emotional context of later scenes and change which NPCs appear in certain post-game content.

A fifth support party member can join specifically for the final boss encounter and unlocks an additional epilogue scene if successfully recruited through a chain of optional dialogue choices spread across multiple islands.

This recruitment sequence begins much earlier than the final dungeon, requiring players to maintain consistent NPC interaction habits throughout their entire playthrough.

Vocation Mastery and Party Rotation Strategies

Seeds used on temporary party members automatically refund when those characters depart, eliminating the anxiety about wasting permanent stat-boosting items that plagued the original "Dragon Quest 7."

This quality-of-life improvement encourages players to optimize temporary characters rather than hoarding seeds for the permanent party members.

Efficient vocation mastery requires rotating party members through different class combinations after maxing out each individual vocation's proficiency. The proficiency system rewards consistent battle participation, meaning characters stuck in reserve positions gain no progress toward mastering their current vocation.

Smart players rotate their lineup based on upcoming challenges rather than maintaining a static party composition, ensuring all characters progress toward unlocking the 20 classes beyond the six automatically acquired vocations.

Alltrades Abbey and other designated locations throughout the world allow vocation changes, though the game restricts switching during active dungeon exploration.

Planning vocation changes around town visits prevents situations where the party composition proves inadequate for a specific challenge, forcing a lengthy backtrack to the nearest class-change location.

Maximizing Your DQ7 Reimagined Experience

Success in "Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined" stems from balancing immediate combat effectiveness against long-term vocation progression goals.

The early party built around Sailor Hero and Mage Maribel provides the stability needed to reach Alltrades Abbey and begin serious class experimentation, while understanding the 26-vocation progression system prevents wasted time pursuing inefficient mastery paths.

Completing essential side stories like the Fish Bits quest and thoroughly exploring the Faraday region before they become permanently missable ensures access to all the narrative content and rewards the developers included.

The vocations system rewards players who experiment with different combinations while maintaining awareness of upcoming challenges, creating a flexible progression experience that respects both casual players and min-maxers seeking optimal builds for "Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined's" toughest optional bosses.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does it take to master a single vocation in DQ7 Reimagined?

Most Basic vocations require approximately 100-150 battles to fully master, while Intermediate vocations need 200-250 battles and Advanced vocations can take 300+ battles depending on enemy experience values. The Reimagined version significantly reduces these requirements compared to the original PlayStation release.

2. Can you reset vocation levels if you make a mistake?

No, 'Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined' does not allow vocation progress to be reset or reversed. However, players can freely switch between any unlocked vocations at Alltrades Abbey without penalty, and all mastered abilities remain permanently available regardless of current class.

3. What happens if you skip Alltrades Abbey entirely?

Alltrades Abbey is mandatory for story progression, so players cannot skip it. The main quest directs players to the abbey around the 11-hour mark, and certain story events will not trigger until the party visits and unlocks the vocation system.

4. Do vocations affect character stats permanently?

Yes, each vocation provides permanent stat bonuses upon mastery that remain even after switching to a different class. This encourages mastering multiple vocations on each character to build comprehensive stat growth, making long-term vocation planning essential for character optimization.