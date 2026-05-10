Fake DDR5 RAMs Using Plastic Chips Are Circulating Amid Global Shortage

A report has revealed that there are now fake DDR5 RAM sticks that are circulating in the market as the massive demand for memory chips is still at an all-time high.

Based on a recent discovery, deconstructed fake DDR5 RAMs featuring plastic chips attached to the board, which are not real memory components, are now flooding Asian markets amidst the global RAM shortage.

Fake DDR5 RAMs Are Now on the Market Amidst Shortage

According to a post by a Japanese account covering PC builds called "TAKI," there are now various DDR5 RAM sticks that are masquerading as the real deal but are actually fake.

TAKI said that at first, these memory components may seem like the actual thing, but that is far from reality.

The Japanese X user bought the memory sticks to give the audience a closer look at the counterfeit products, showing that they have perfectly copied important markings, sticker labels, components, and more from famed RAM brands like Samsung and SK Hynix.

The creator shared a massive warning to all buyers, especially in Japan, to be wary of the RAM components they buy online.

Plastic Chips Replace Real Memory Components

Based on TAKI's deconstruction of the fake RAMs, Digital Trends reported that instead of the usual memory components attached to the stick's board, counterfeiters use plastic chips in place of DRAMs.

TAKI said that they easily spotted the fake DDR5 stick because it was for laptops, but it would be a different story for PCs. This is because DDR5 RAM sticks for PCs often come with additional components such as heatsinks, which can cover the DRAM chips and other parts, making counterfeit components harder for users to spot immediately.

The report said that marketplaces like Yahoo Japan have been selling these fake DDR5 sticks with the "junk" or "untested" labels. It was also reported that only the South Korean brands, specifically Samsung and SK Hynix, are being sold as fakes.