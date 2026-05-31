EWC 2026 VALORANT Qualifier Finals: Pacific, EMEA, Americas All Deciding Paris Slots Today

Three VALORANT qualifier Lower Finals are running or scheduled today, May 31, filling the last three regional spots in the EWC 2026 VALORANT Paris field — the first Esports World Cup to be held outside Saudi Arabia. Nongshim RedForce and Gen.G are in a live Best-of-5 Lower Final right now to decide the third Pacific slot, with Natus Vincere meeting BBL Esports at 11:00 a.m. ET to close the EMEA bracket, and an Americas Lower Final at 8:00 p.m. ET wrapping up the qualifier season. By midnight, every qualifier-earned spot in Paris will be decided.

That makes today the single most consequential day of the qualifier calendar — and for any fan tracking the Paris bracket, the live Pacific Lower Final is streaming on EWC Plus and EWC's YouTube channel right now.

Rex Regum Qeon and Global Esports had already secured their Pacific spots through the upper bracket before today's action. Two of the three Americas slots and two of the three EMEA slots are also locked. The VALORANT competition at EWC 2026 carries a $2 million prize pool across 16 teams, running July 2 through July 12 in Paris.

RRQ and Global Esports: Pacific Upper Bracket Duo

Rex Regum Qeon had entered the Stage 2 bracket seeded fifth or sixth from VCT Pacific Stage 1 standings, making their upper bracket qualification run a genuine overperformance. They opened Stage 2 on May 22 with a 2–0 defeat of Kiwoom DRX, then edged Gen.G 3–2 in a five-map Upper Semifinals meeting on May 23 to lock in their place in Paris. The Indonesian franchise is one of Southeast Asia's most established esports organizations, and their EWC qualification marks a significant step at the tier-one international level.

Global Esports took the parallel upper path on the same days, sweeping DetonatioN FocusMe 2–0 in the quarterfinals before defeating Nongshim RedForce 3–2 in the Upper Semifinals on May 24. The Indian organization has had a strong 2026 season, having also qualified for VCT Masters London earlier this year — a pairing that marks India as one of the most consistently improving nations in the Pacific region. Their Upper Bracket finish confirmed both RRQ and Global Esports for Paris without needing to survive the lower bracket.

Pacific Lower Final: Nongshim RedForce vs Gen.G, Live Now

Nongshim RedForce, who fell to Global Esports in that Upper Semifinals match, worked back through the lower bracket with a 2–0 sweep of Kiwoom DRX on May 30. They now face Gen.G in today's Lower Final for the third Pacific slot. Nongshim enter this match as the reigning VCT Masters Santiago 2026 champions, having swept Paper Rex 3–0 in the Santiago final in March. Their form across 2026 has been dominant, making them favorites despite having to take the longer lower bracket route. Gen.G came through the lower bracket via a 2–0 defeat of T1 on May 30 and are playing to deny a third-place finish and reach Paris.

EMEA: Gentle Mates and Karmine Corp Confirmed, NAVI vs BBL Esports Decides Third Slot

Gentle Mates and Karmine Corp had both secured their EMEA spots through the upper bracket. Gentle Mates eliminated FUT Esports 3–0 in the Upper Semifinals on May 23, while Karmine Corp produced the qualifier's most dramatic upper bracket result: a 3–2, five-map elimination of Fnatic on May 24. Both organizations now head to Paris.

The EMEA lower bracket sent Natus Vincere and BBL Esports to today's deciding match at 11:00 a.m. ET. NAVI took down Team Liquid 2–0 in Lower Round 1 on May 23, then eliminated Fnatic 2–1 in Lower Round 2 on May 30 to reach today's final. BBL Esports, representing Turkey's growing VALORANT scene, swept Eternal Fire 2–0 in Lower Round 1 and edged FUT Esports 2–1 on the same day. The winner of today's NAVI vs BBL match takes the third EMEA slot for Paris; the loser exits the qualifier entirely.

Full EMEA bracket results are tracked on the EMEA qualifier page.

How Does EWC 2026 VALORANT Choose Its Teams?

The qualifier format across all three regions uses a two-stage double-elimination structure. Stage 1 pulls the lowest-ranked VCT teams from each regional league into a separate bracket to determine who advances. Stage 2 then combines those Stage 1 survivors with the higher-seeded teams from VCT regional standings, running a full double-elimination run where the top three finishers per region qualify for Paris.

Every team that earns a Paris spot through the qualifier did so by going undefeated or surviving at least one elimination match — there is no direct-invite path through the regional qualifier alone. Upper bracket qualification also means those teams arrive in Paris with a loss to spare, while lower bracket teams used up their margin to get there.

Americas: MIBR and 100 Thieves Confirmed, Lower Final Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET

MIBR and 100 Thieves moved through the Americas upper bracket without a loss. MIBR swept Leviatán 3–0 in the Upper Semifinals on May 28, while 100 Thieves beat LOUD 3–0 the following night. Both are confirmed for Paris.

The lower bracket is in its final phase. LOUD and Sentinels played their Lower Round 2 match overnight, as did Leviatán and NRG, with the two survivors set to meet in tonight's Lower Final at 8:00 p.m. ET. That match will determine the third and final Americas qualifier slot. Full bracket tracking is available on the Americas qualifier page.

EWC 2026 VALORANT: Full Paris Field Taking Shape

Nine of the twelve regional qualifier spots are confirmed heading into today's lower finals. From Pacific: Rex Regum Qeon and Global Esports confirmed, with either Nongshim RedForce or Gen.G taking the third slot today. From EMEA: Gentle Mates and Karmine Corp confirmed, with either NAVI or BBL Esports claiming the third. From Americas: MIBR and 100 Thieves confirmed, with tonight's lower final deciding the third.

Beyond the qualifier bracket, the full 16-team Paris field also includes four teams placed directly through 2026 VCT season performance: EWC 2025 champion Team Heretics, Team Vitality from VCT EMEA Stage 1 standings, Paper Rex from VCT Pacific Stage 1, and EDward Gaming from VCT China Stage 1. China's qualifier contributed Xi Lai Gaming and All Gamers. The complete bracket and participant list are maintained on the EWC 2026 main event page.

The VALORANT tournament at EWC 2026 runs July 2 through July 12 in Paris, with a $2 million prize pool for 16 teams. The broader EWC 2026 festival — running July 6 through August 23 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles across 24 games and 25 tournaments, with more than 2,000 competitors competing for a total prize pool exceeding $75 million — marks the first time the Esports World Cup has been held outside Saudi Arabia. The Esports Foundation announced the move from Riyadh on May 20 after ongoing Middle East conflict disrupted international air travel to the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have qualified for EWC 2026 VALORANT in Paris?

Nine of twelve regional qualifier spots are confirmed as of May 31: Rex Regum Qeon and Global Esports from Pacific (third slot decided today); Gentle Mates and Karmine Corp from EMEA (third slot decided today); MIBR and 100 Thieves from Americas (third slot decided tonight). Four additional teams earned direct placement through VCT: Team Heretics, Team Vitality, Paper Rex, and EDward Gaming. China contributed Xi Lai Gaming and All Gamers, completing a 16-team field.

When does EWC 2026 VALORANT start?

The VALORANT competition at EWC 2026 runs from July 2 through July 12 in Paris, France, carrying a $2 million prize pool for 16 teams. The broader EWC festival continues at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles through August 23 across 24 games and 25 tournaments.

Why was EWC 2026 moved to Paris?

The Esports Foundation announced on May 20, 2026, that the event would relocate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Paris, France, due to airline disruptions caused by ongoing military conflict in the Middle East. Drone and missile strikes near Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport made international travel unreliable for the 2,000-plus players and staff expected to attend.

What is the EWC 2026 prize pool for VALORANT?

The VALORANT-specific prize pool at EWC 2026 is $2 million, distributed among 16 teams. The overall EWC 2026 event across all 24 games carries a combined prize pool exceeding $75 million — the largest in esports history — including a $30 million Club Championship distributed across the top organizations competing in multiple titles.