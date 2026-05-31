Balatro Publisher Playstack Acquired by GameSpot and Fandom Parent IMC for $169M

Balatro publisher Playstack is set to pass into the hands of Integrated Media Company (IMC), the New York-based investment vehicle behind GameSpot, Fandom, Fanatical, and Screen Junkies, in a proposed deal that values the UK indie publisher at approximately $169 million. Playstack's majority owner, British fintech company TruFin, announced on May 21, 2026, that it had agreed to sell its 84.5 percent stake in Playstack to VantageCo Limited — a newly established, wholly owned IMC subsidiary — for roughly £112.4 million (approximately $151 million). The transaction still requires TruFin shareholder approval before it can close.

IMC is itself entirely owned by TPG, the global private equity firm originally founded in 1992. With 15 media and entertainment brands already under IMC's umbrella and Playstack's catalog now crossing $100 million in lifetime Steam revenue, the acquisition marks a meaningful vertical expansion for a company that has previously focused on media coverage and fan platforms rather than the business of publishing games.

Balatro's Commercial Record Anchors $169M Valuation

The valuation is built primarily on a single breakout title. Balatro, the poker-themed roguelike deck-builder developed by solo creator LocalThunk and published by Playstack, launched in February 2024 and sold 5 million copies by January 2025 — recovering its development costs within the first hour of sale. The game won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie, and Best Mobile Game at the 2024 Game Awards and swept the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards, taking Game of the Year, Best Debut, Best Design, and Innovation Award. Its mobile version alone generated more than $9 million in net revenue through January 2025.

Beyond Balatro, the wider Playstack catalog posted £55.3 million in gross revenue in 2025 — a 24 percent year-over-year increase — and a profit before tax of £12.2 million, up 59 percent from the year prior. TruFin's annual report credited Playstack with a "hit ratio" above 85 percent, meaning more than eight in ten of its published titles have generated a positive return on development investment. The publisher currently has eight titles slated for 2026, including upcoming releases Mortal Shell 2 and Lorn Vale.

What IMC's Acquisition Track Record Signals for Playstack

For game developers and fans watching the deal, the most relevant precedent lies in what happened to other properties after IMC acquired them through Fandom. Shortly after Fandom purchased GameSpot, Giant Bomb, and Metacritic from Red Ventures in late 2022, approximately 40 to 50 employees across those outlets were laid off. A second round of cuts in 2024 eliminated an additional 11 percent of Fandom's workforce, affecting GameSpot's video team and GameSpot UK. Giant Bomb suspended activities following those cuts.

The pattern has also played out elsewhere in games media. As Kotaku noted, when IGN acquired Humble Bundle and restructured Humble Games in 2024, 36 employees were laid off and the publishing label has not released a title since. PC Gamer observed that the broader exodus of community-driven wikis from Fandom's hosting platform — including those for Minecraft, RuneScape, and Warcraft — may offer another data point for developers considering what a corporate parent's incentives can mean in practice.

IMC describes itself as a "business-building" platform that "acquires fundamentally attractive companies and partners with existing management teams." The company's self-published profile lists 15 portfolio acquisitions across four verticals.

Playstack CEO: "Business as Usual"

Playstack founder and CEO Harvey Elliott, a former Electronic Arts executive who previously oversaw game development for the Harry Potter franchise, moved quickly to reassure developers and players following the announcement. "I'm excited to share that Playstack is entering its next chapter with a new investment partner," Elliott wrote on the Playstack website. "In practical terms, this is a change in ownership rather than a change in who we are. Our team, our strategy, and our commitment to publishing premium indie games remain exactly the same. For now, it's business as usual."

Elliott also thanked TruFin, describing a seven-year partnership he called "invaluable." TruFin CEO James van den Bergh, for his part, framed the sale as a validation of TruFin's investment discipline. "We believe the disposal of Playstack represents a milestone for TruFin and a clear demonstration of our disciplined approach to capital allocation and value creation," van den Bergh said in a statement. "IMC is a superb platform for the next stage in Playstack's journey."

Does IMC Vertical Integration Change Indie Game Publishing?

The acquisition slots Playstack into an unusual position. IMC now owns the editorial and review infrastructure of GameSpot, the fan-platform and wiki network of Fandom, the game key storefront Fanatical, and — pending approval — the publishing arm behind some of the most critically lauded indie titles of the last two years. Whether those properties operate independently or in closer coordination will matter enormously to developers in Playstack's pipeline.

The deal reflects a broader pattern of private equity consolidation in gaming. Across 2025 alone, the largest gaming acquisition announced was Electronic Arts being taken private in a $55 billion deal; smaller-scale publishing consolidations have accelerated alongside that. For independent developers, the Playstack deal is a data point on just how significantly a single breakout title can revalue an entire publishing operation — and a reminder that the identity of the entity holding that publishing relationship can shift.

The TruFin board has recommended shareholders vote in favor of the sale. The deal is expected to close in early June 2026, pending that vote. Playstack's most recently published title, Ramage Games' One Move Away, released on May 28, 2026 — two days before the wider media coverage of the deal broke.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Balatro publisher Playstack?

Integrated Media Company (IMC), the New York-based investment group that also owns GameSpot, Fandom, Fanatical, and Screen Junkies, is acquiring Playstack through a newly established subsidiary called VantageCo Limited. IMC is itself a wholly owned platform of global private equity firm TPG.

How much is Playstack worth?

The proposed acquisition values Playstack at approximately £125 million, or roughly $169 million, based on the total enterprise value cited by TruFin. TruFin is selling its 84.5 percent majority stake to VantageCo for approximately £112.4 million ($151 million), with the remaining minority stake retained by other shareholders.

What games does Playstack publish?

Playstack's catalog includes Balatro, Abiotic Factor, The Case of the Golden Idol, Mortal Shell, Unbeatable, and VOID/BREAKER, among more than 20 titles. The publisher has eight games scheduled for 2026, including Mortal Shell 2 and Lorn Vale.

Is the Playstack acquisition final?

As of May 30, 2026, the deal has not yet closed. It remains subject to TruFin shareholder approval, which the TruFin board has recommended. The transaction is expected to close in early June 2026.