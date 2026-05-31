AI Regulation 2026 Opens Three Fronts: CNN Sues Perplexity as OpenAI Aligns With EU Rules

Three developments on May 28 revealed that artificial intelligence governance is not converging in 2026 — it is fragmenting simultaneously across three independent legal battlefronts, each aimed at a different part of the industry, each pushed by different actors, and each producing costs that the victories on another front cannot reduce.

That same Thursday, CNN filed a copyright and trademark lawsuit against Perplexity AI in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging the AI search company unlawfully scraped and redistributed more than 17,000 of its news stories, photos, and videos. OpenAI, within hours, published its Frontier Governance Framework, a formal document mapping the company's internal safety practices onto the EU AI Act's Code of Practice for General-Purpose AI and California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act. Those events followed April's federal-court contest over Colorado's AI Act, where Elon Musk's xAI filed suit to block the state's algorithmic-discrimination statute and the U.S. Department of Justice intervened in support — the first time the federal government had challenged a state AI law in court. Together, the three episodes describe AI governance breaking open on three vectors at once, not closing around a single regulatory settlement.

Nine Publishers Now Sue Perplexity: AI Copyright Lawsuit Costs Keep Rising

CNN's 54-page complaint is the latest addition to a parallel docket that has grown substantially over the past eighteen months. Perplexity now faces active copyright and trademark suits from the New York Times, News Corp and Dow Jones, the New York Post, the Chicago Tribune, Encyclopedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster, Reddit, and Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun, alongside the CNN action.

The complaint alleges that Perplexity "unlawfully crawls, scrapes, copies, and distributes CNN's content" from CNN's own platforms and from third-party hosts, using that material in real time as input to its large language models to generate responses that compete directly with CNN's original reporting. The filing also alleges trademark infringement: CNN accused Perplexity of falsely implying a continued content relationship with CNN by advertising that subscribers to its Comet Plus tier could access CNN's premium content — a claim CNN says was false because no such agreement existed. CNN had previously negotiated with Perplexity and failed to reach licensing terms before filing; the network separately holds a content deal with Meta, framing the Perplexity suit as a position on acceptable licensing terms rather than a refusal to license at all.

Perplexity's chief communications officer, Jesse Dwyer, responded with a line the company has used in earlier disputes: "You can't copyright facts." That defense addresses a narrow doctrinal point; CNN's complaint is built on alleged copying and redistribution of protected expression — articles, photographs, and video — rather than ownership of underlying facts.

Other content owners have taken a different route. Time, Gannett, Le Monde, and Der Spiegel have signed licensing arrangements with Perplexity rather than litigate. The broader industry benchmark was set in August 2025, when Anthropic agreed to pay $1.5 billion to resolve the Bartz v. Anthropic class action, in which authors alleged the company had downloaded their books from pirate libraries to train its Claude models — the largest copyright settlement in U.S. history. A fairness hearing was held on May 14, 2026, before Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in the Northern District of California; final approval had not been issued as of May 31. Whatever the merits of CNN's specific suit, the structural trajectory across the industry is consistent: more content owners filing, more licensing agreements being struck, and the cost of legally sourcing copyrighted material for training and retrieval rising with each settlement benchmark.

State AI Regulation Under Federal Challenge Produces Uncertainty, Not Resolution

The Colorado episode is the inverse of the copyright front in its direction but uncertain in its destination. On April 9, 2026, xAI filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, seeking to enjoin SB24-205 — the Colorado AI Act, the first comprehensive state AI statute in the United States — before its scheduled June 30, 2026, effective date. The complaint alleged that the law violated the First Amendment by compelling and restricting speech, the Commerce Clause by imposing extraterritorial burdens, the Equal Protection Clause through its treatment of protected characteristics, and was unconstitutionally vague.

Fifteen days later, on April 24, the Department of Justice moved to intervene under the Civil Rights Act, filing its own complaint alleging that SB24-205 violated the Equal Protection Clause by requiring AI companies to prevent disparate impact on protected characteristics while maintaining carve-outs the DOJ characterized as authorizing discrimination. That intervention was the first time the federal government had sought to invalidate a state AI law in court, and was the first practical deployment of Executive Order 14365, which President Trump signed on December 11, 2025, directing the Justice Department to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge state AI laws on commerce, preemption, and constitutional grounds.

On April 27, Magistrate Judge Cyrus Y. Chung granted a joint stay request from xAI and the Colorado Attorney General, suspending enforcement of the original law. Colorado's legislature subsequently passed SB 26-189, a narrower replacement statute focused on automated decision-making technology rather than general AI; Governor Jared Polis signed it on May 14, 2026. The replacement law takes effect January 1, 2027, but the xAI litigation stay explicitly extends to successor legislation, meaning SB 26-189 cannot be enforced either until the court resolves the underlying constitutional challenge.

As Wharton's Accountable AI Lab framed the stakes, the case is testing whether states will retain meaningful authority to regulate advanced AI systems — or whether federal officials and courts will view such efforts as unconstitutional barriers to innovation. Texas, California, New York, and other states with pending AI legislation are operating under that same Litigation Task Force lens. K&L Gates attorneys tracking the field noted that AI governance expectations are already hardening through enforcement, procurement, standards, and state law simultaneously, even as federal preemption remains incomplete. The federalism front is not producing settled cost reductions for AI companies: it is producing uncertainty about which compliance obligations will survive.

EU AI Act Compliance Deadline Pushes OpenAI Toward Pre-Enforcement Disclosure

OpenAI's Frontier Governance Framework occupies a third category, separate from both litigation fronts. It is not a court filing and not a legislative response — it is a public document that maps OpenAI's existing internal Preparedness Framework, originally published in 2023 and updated in April 2025, onto the disclosure obligations that California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act and the EU AI Act's Code of Practice for General-Purpose AI now impose.

Independent analysis described the document as a regulatory translation layer: the framework itself states it "explains how our safety and security practices align with emerging legal requirements." Its substantive content covers risk categories including cyber offense, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, persuasion and manipulation, and loss-of-control scenarios, and references the Frontier Model Forum's Responsible Scaling Policy proposal. The risk categories and mitigation language were largely already public in OpenAI's System Cards and prior Preparedness updates; what is new is their formal mapping to named statutes.

California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act was signed into law on September 29, 2025, and took effect January 1, 2026. The EU AI Act's GPAI obligations became applicable on August 2, 2025; the Act's transparency rules become fully enforceable on August 2, 2026 — 63 days from today. Pre-existing GPAI models have until August 2027 to reach full compliance.

OpenAI's publication is a position in advance of that August deadline: by publishing now, the company establishes a baseline against which later transparency disclosures can be evaluated, and creates a reference point that other frontier labs — Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and xAI — are now implicitly expected to match. Responsibility for EU compliance under the framework rests with OpenAI Ireland Limited; OpenAI OpCo LLC manages Transparency in Frontier AI Act obligations in the United States. The cost here is not litigation exposure: it is disclosure and audit infrastructure, and its political origin is European- and Sacramento-driven rather than Washington-driven.

Why Three Separate Compliance Strategies Are Required

The temptation in covering a week like this one is to write that AI governance is tightening. That formulation misses what is actually happening. The three fronts share neither a stakeholder, a venue, nor a direction.

Copyright is plaintiff-led, with content owners arrayed against retrieval-based AI models, steadily raising the cost of legally sourcing protected material for training and generation. Federalism is federal-government-led, with the Trump administration attempting to limit state authority over AI through the DOJ's Litigation Task Force while congressional legislation remains absent — currently producing legal uncertainty rather than settled cost reductions for companies. Frontier safety is European- and California-led, with frontier labs aligning to disclosure regimes outside Washington's jurisdiction, raising audit and governance overhead ahead of the August 2, 2026, EU deadline.

For AI companies, the strategic implication is that responses to one front do not transfer to the others. A licensing deal with publishers resolves nothing under the EU AI Act's Code of Practice. A successful constitutional challenge to a state AI law does nothing to reduce training-data licensing costs. A published Frontier Governance Framework, however thorough, provides no protection against a copyright suit. The Bloomsbury Intelligence and Security Institute found that AI governance fragmentation creates cascading effects across compliance, enterprise governance, cybersecurity, and competitive positioning, and that organizations facing regulatory divergence cannot build a single unified compliance program — EU requirements, US state obligations, and voluntary disclosure frameworks impose distinct and non-transferable obligations. Each of the three fronts requires independent strategy. A company that addresses all three through a single compliance posture will fail at least two of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are currently suing Perplexity AI for copyright infringement?

Nine organizations have filed active suits against Perplexity for alleged copyright and trademark infringement as of May 31, 2026: CNN, the New York Times, News Corp and Dow Jones, the New York Post, the Chicago Tribune, Encyclopedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster, Reddit, and Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun. Other publishers, including Time, Gannett, Le Monde, and Der Spiegel, have signed licensing agreements with Perplexity rather than litigate.

What did the DOJ do to Colorado's AI regulation, and what replaced it?

The Department of Justice intervened in April 2026 on behalf of xAI in a federal lawsuit challenging Colorado's AI Act, marking the first time the federal government had sought to invalidate a state AI law. A court stayed enforcement on April 27. Colorado subsequently passed SB 26-189, a narrower replacement law focused on automated decision-making disclosures, which Governor Polis signed on May 14, 2026. The replacement law is set to take effect January 1, 2027, but the litigation stay extends to it as well, leaving enforcement on hold.

What is the EU AI Act compliance deadline, and how does OpenAI's new framework address it?

The EU AI Act's full transparency and disclosure rules become enforceable on August 2, 2026. OpenAI published its Frontier Governance Framework on May 28, 2026, explicitly aligning its internal Preparedness Framework with the EU AI Act's Code of Practice for General-Purpose AI and California's Transparency in Frontier AI Act. The document establishes a compliance baseline for OpenAI ahead of the August deadline and sets an implicit standard that other frontier labs are now expected to match.

Is the Anthropic $1.5 billion copyright settlement final?

Not yet as of May 31, 2026. The Bartz v. Anthropic settlement — the largest copyright settlement in U.S. history, covering approximately 120,000 authors whose books were allegedly downloaded from pirate libraries — received preliminary approval in September 2025. A fairness hearing was held on May 14, 2026, before Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, who took the matter under submission. Payment disbursement is expected to begin in mid-2026 if the court grants final approval.