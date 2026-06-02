Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Gets Full-Scale Production Run as Flip Output Shrinks

Samsung has raised its pre-launch production target for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide — a new passport-shaped foldable with a 4:3 aspect ratio inner display — putting its early manufacturing run at parity with the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and well above the Galaxy Z Flip 8, supply-chain data reported this week. The shift is the clearest signal yet that Samsung is treating the Wide not as a niche experiment but as a genuine pillar of its foldable lineup heading into the most competitive year the category has ever seen.

Korean outlet ETNews, citing unnamed industry sources, reported that Samsung shared a three-month production forecast with component suppliers showing the Wide model and the standard Fold 8 at roughly equal volumes, while Flip 8 targets were pulled back. Industry insiders told the outlet that the three-month allocation for the Wide model was lifted by roughly 200,000 to 300,000 units — a significant increase from the initial estimate of around 100,000 units — with Samsung planning to adjust the model mix after assessing early retail results.

The three foldables are already in component-level mass production. Parts typically enter the supply chain two to three months before a finished device ships, meaning production started around March or April 2026, and Samsung typically shares production forecasts with partners three to four months ahead of retail availability.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Form Factor: What Makes It Different

The Wide model is the first Samsung Fold since the original 2019 Galaxy Fold to abandon the tall, narrow proportions that have defined the line. When folded, it sits shorter and wider than the standard Fold — closer to the dimensions of a passport than a standard phone. When opened, its 4:3 aspect ratio inner display is designed for landscape-native content: split-screen multitasking, video playback, and on-screen keyboard use. The standard Fold 8, by contrast, uses a taller, narrower inner panel better suited to users who want more vertical scroll space and three rear cameras rather than two.

Naming has not been finalized by Samsung. Supply-chain reports have circulated three different possibilities — Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — with some leaks suggesting the wide model could launch simply as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the traditional taller design taking the "Ultra" suffix. This article uses "Wide" for clarity.

The Wide model is reportedly expected to start at or near the $1,999 price of the standard Fold 8, making it one of the most accessible entry points for the new form factor.

Why Samsung Is Betting on a New Shape Before Apple Arrives

The timing of the production increase is deliberate. Apple is widely expected to announce its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, with multiple supply-chain reports suggesting a wider, 4:3 form factor similar to the Google Pixel Fold — precisely the territory the Samsung Wide model occupies. By establishing the Wide model at high production volume before Apple reaches shelves, Samsung is aiming to be the incumbent in a form factor that will likely define the foldable segment's next competitive phase.

Counterpoint Research projected in March 2026 that global foldable smartphone shipments will grow 20 percent year-over-year in 2026, driven in part by Apple's expected entry. IDC's separate forecast calls for roughly 30 percent growth, with Apple expected to capture about 22 percent of foldable shipments in its first year. Counterpoint principal analyst Gerrit Schneemann noted that Apple's entry will "immediately reshape the foldable competitive landscape in North America," where Apple is projected to capture 46 percent of the regional market in 2026 — making Samsung's head start with the Wide form factor commercially significant.

The Wide model also contrasts sharply with Samsung's previous limited-run foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — a slimmer variant released in October 2024 — was produced in small quantities and sold only in select markets. The Galaxy Z TriFold, launched in early 2025 at approximately $2,500, also carried a small production target and has not received a second manufacturing run. Producing the Wide model at standard-Fold volumes from launch signals Samsung's intention to treat it as a permanent part of the annual lineup, not a showcase device.

Galaxy Z Flip Decline Shapes the Production Mix

The Flip 8's reduced production allocation reflects what has become a multiyear trend. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 sold below its original production plan in 2025, leading Samsung to rely more heavily on the Fold 7 to hit its combined foldable targets. Samsung's second-half Galaxy Z lineup — Fold and Flip combined — topped six million units in 2025, according to Korean industry estimates, but the Fold 7 carried a disproportionate share of that total. With the Flip 8 carrying largely iterative hardware updates and the Wide model generating significant pre-launch interest, Samsung is letting the demand data guide its inventory bet.

How Will the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Perform at Its July Launch?

Whether the Wide becomes a permanent fixture in Samsung's lineup depends on results from that three-month initial window. Samsung's own plan calls for adjusting the mix — producing more of whichever model sells better — after the launch period. A strong early sellthrough would likely accelerate the Wide's annual volume above the current approximately one million unit plan reported earlier this year. Weak early results could see the model treated as a one-generation experiment, much like the TriFold.

Samsung is expected to unveil all three foldables at Galaxy Unpacked, an event widely reported to be scheduled for July 22, 2026, in London — a departure from the New York and Seoul venues used in prior years. Samsung has not officially confirmed the date, which was first reported by South Korea's Seoul Economic Daily and subsequently corroborated by multiple outlets. Pre-orders are expected to open the same day, with general retail availability in early August.

As with any foldable, buyers should note the category's track record of inner-screen fragility: Samsung's book-style displays use ultra-thin glass that is more susceptible to scratching and edge damage than a conventional smartphone panel, and the hinge mechanism adds mechanical complexity that standard phones do not carry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and how does it differ from the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is a new Samsung foldable with a shorter, wider form factor and a 4:3 aspect ratio inner display, designed to open like a small tablet rather than a tall notebook. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 retains the taller proportions Samsung has used since 2019 and is expected to include three rear cameras compared to the Wide's two.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide release date?

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026, in London, with general retail availability expected in early August 2026. Samsung has not officially confirmed the event date.

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide compete with the Apple iPhone foldable?

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, reportedly featuring a similar 4:3 wider form factor. Samsung's July launch gives the Wide model approximately two months on shelves before Apple's device is anticipated to arrive. Counterpoint Research projects Apple could capture about 28 percent of the global foldable market in its first year, closely trailing Samsung's projected 31 percent share.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is expected to be priced at or near $1,999 for the base configuration, matching the anticipated starting price of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8. Final pricing has not been confirmed by Samsung.