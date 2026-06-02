Audible has launched its new "Audible Rewards" program in the United States, and it brings a way for all types of customers to be paid by only streaming audiobooks on the platform.

Under this program, users can turn their listening experience into a rewarding one as it brings them perks, discounts, and other exclusive offers from the company.

Audible Launches New Rewards Program For All

Audible announced the launch of its new Audible Rewards program, which is first making its way out to users in the United States, and delivers a way to give its loyal users across all of its tiers prizes, perks, and more for their patronage.

All of the rewards center on the use of the platform, with Audible claiming that it will reward members for their listening activities. According to the release, the rewards program was designed by the company to "make membership progressively more valuable the more members listen."

Audible Rewards will begin rolling out to Audible members, and this means that all types of registered accounts will get a chance to garner points under the new program. This includes Free accounts, as well as the paid subscription tiers such as the Standard and Premium plans on the platform.

Cynthia Chi, Audible's Chief Financial & Growth Officer, shared a statement, saying "Our customer rewards program celebrates our members and honors the many ways they enjoy stories, while ensuring that listener engagement and interaction is met with meaningful value."

Get Paid for Streaming Audiobooks on Audible

Streaming is the main way to earn rewards on Audible's platform under this new program, and this includes choosing specific titles or genres to stream. Users can also earn rewards being consistent in using the platform daily, among other ways.

Audible noted that there are different ways to do so and detailed them on their latest release.

First, there is the "Listening Day Rewards," which will give users a point if they use the platform and play an audiobook for at least five minutes a day to unlock milestones. Discount rewards may be redeemed by users in future listens. Audible noted that users do not need to do this on a daily basis.

Next, there is the "Spend 3 Credits, Get 1 Free," which is self-explanatory as members can get one free credit for their spending.

Audible is also rewarding users who refer their friends to create an account as successfully inviting three friends guarantees them $15 as a reward to spend on the platform. Those referred customers also get a $5 reward if they sign up.

Audible will give out one free credit or voucher as part of their Anniversary Gift perk under the program every 12 months.

Lastly, there are two badges to earn on the platform, including the Multi-Title Challenge, which will give users a badge if they listen to three to five audiobooks within four months.

The next one is the Listening Challenges, which reward users with a badge for completing specific series, with the first one being the "Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions."