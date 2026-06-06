‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ May Be the Best Hades-Inspired Roguelike Game Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass regularly adds and removes games, but some departures attract more attention than others. One of the latest titles preparing to leave the subscription service is "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die", a roguelike game that has quietly built a strong reputation among players and critics.

Although the game has frequently been compared to Hades, many fans argue that "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" offers enough original ideas to stand on its own. Its distinctive fantasy world, engaging combat system, and innovative Fortune dice companion have helped it become one of the more underrated roguelikes available on Xbox Game Pass.

With its time on the service coming to an end, many players are taking a second look at a game that may have slipped under the radar during its launch.

Why Is 'Lost in Random: The Eternal Die' Leaving Xbox Game Pass?

Like many third-party titles, "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" was added to Xbox Game Pass through a licensing agreement rather than as a permanent addition.

Microsoft routinely rotates games in and out of the service, giving subscribers access to a wide variety of experiences while making room for new arrivals. According to recent reporting from Polygon, the game's departure has sparked renewed interest from players who may have overlooked it when it first launched.

As often happens with Game Pass removals, some players are only now realizing what they may have missed.

What Is 'Lost in Random: The Eternal Die'?

"Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" takes place in the same universe as the original Lost in Random, but shifts the focus toward a full roguelike experience.

Players control Queen Aleksandra, who finds herself trapped within the mysterious Black Die. Along the way, she teams up with Fortune, a living die that serves as both companion and core gameplay mechanic.

Together, they battle through dangerous realms filled with enemies, traps, and powerful bosses. Each run presents new opportunities, different upgrades, and fresh challenges that encourage experimentation.

The game's dark fairy-tale setting remains one of its strongest qualities. Gothic-inspired environments and imaginative creature designs help create a world that feels distinct from many other roguelike games.

Is 'Lost in Random: The Eternal Die' Like Hades?

Comparisons to Hades are common for several reasons.

Both games feature:

Fast-paced combat

Isometric camera perspectives

Repeated runs through dangerous areas

Permanent progression systems

Character upgrades between attempts

Story development tied to multiple playthroughs

These similarities make "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" immediately appealing to fans of Hades.

However, the game introduces mechanics that give it a unique identity. Rather than simply copying existing roguelike formulas, it builds much of its gameplay around chance, strategy, and the Fortune dice companion.

This combination creates a different rhythm during combat and progression, helping the game establish its own place within the genre.

How the Fortune Dice Companion Changes Gameplay

The Fortune dice companion is one of the most important features in "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die".

Unlike traditional companions that remain in the background, Fortune actively participates in battles. Players can throw the living die to activate special effects, influence encounters, and unlock strategic opportunities.

The mechanic introduces a layer of unpredictability that fits perfectly within the game's dice-themed world.

Some advantages of the Fortune dice companion include:

Additional combat strategies Greater build variety Dynamic battle outcomes Increased replayability Unique ability combinations

Because of this system, every run feels slightly different. Players must constantly adapt to new situations and opportunities, which helps keep the gameplay engaging over time.

Features That Help This Roguelike Game Stand Out

While the Fortune dice companion receives much of the attention, several other systems contribute to the game's popularity.

Weapon Variety

Players can choose from multiple weapon types, each supporting different playstyles. Some focus on speed, while others prioritize range or heavy damage.

Relics and Upgrades

Relics provide bonuses that can dramatically alter a run. Combining upgrades often creates powerful synergies that encourage experimentation.

Permanent Progression

Like many successful roguelike games, progress continues even after defeat. Permanent upgrades allow players to become stronger and unlock new possibilities with each attempt.

Distinctive Art Style

The game's visual presentation combines dark fantasy elements with a storybook-inspired aesthetic. This artistic direction helps it stand apart from other entries in the genre.

Replay Value

Randomized encounters, varied upgrades, and multiple weapon choices ensure that no two runs play out exactly the same way.

Why Critics and Players Have Praised the Game

"Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" has received positive feedback from both reviewers and players.

Polygon praised the game for its engaging combat and creative approach to roguelike mechanics. Other outlets, including GameGrin, highlighted its ability to borrow successful ideas from Hades while still introducing unique systems of its own.

Community discussions have been similarly positive. Many players describe the game as a hidden gem that benefited from its Xbox Game Pass availability. Others have praised its accessibility, noting that newcomers to roguelikes can enjoy the experience without feeling overwhelmed.

The combination of rewarding progression, creative gameplay systems, and memorable world-building has helped the game develop a loyal following.

Is It Worth Playing Before It Leaves Xbox Game Pass?

For players who enjoy action roguelikes, "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" offers plenty of reasons to give it a try.

Its strengths include:

Responsive combat

Creative dice-based mechanics

Strong replayability

Memorable visual design

Multiple build options

Unique Fortune dice companion gameplay

Fans of Hades and similar games will likely appreciate the familiar structure, while newcomers may enjoy its approachable progression systems and distinctive setting.

Because it is leaving Xbox Game Pass, interested players may want to prioritize it before access through the subscription service ends.

Why This Underrated Roguelike Deserves Attention

As "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" prepares to leave Xbox Game Pass, more players are discovering why it has earned praise from critics and fans alike. The game successfully combines fast-paced action, meaningful progression, and innovative mechanics centered around the Fortune dice companion.

While comparisons to Hades are understandable, the game's unique approach to combat and strategy helps it stand apart from many other roguelike titles. For anyone looking for a memorable adventure before it exits Xbox Game Pass, this underrated roguelike game may be one of the service's best hidden gems.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die" leaving Xbox Game Pass?

Yes. The game has been included in Xbox Game Pass but is scheduled to leave the service.

2. What type of game is "Lost in Random: The Eternal Die"?

It is an action roguelike game featuring repeated runs, randomized upgrades, and permanent progression systems.

3. What does the Fortune dice companion do?

Fortune assists players during combat by triggering special effects and creating unique strategic opportunities.