BYD Confirms Four-Year Secret Humanoid Robot Program, Could Sell Through Car Dealerships

BYD, one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers, has confirmed it is building humanoid robots, joining the wave of Chinese automakers moving into embodied artificial intelligence. As CnEVPost reported, executive vice president Stella Li disclosed the effort in a recent interview, and BYD signaled that if the robots eventually reach homes, it could sell them through its vast network of car dealerships — a distribution edge most robotics startups do not have.

The work has been underway in secret. According to TechNode, the program — codenamed "Yao-Shun-Yu" after three legendary Chinese emperors — has run for roughly four years. BYD is said to be testing about 150 prototypes inside its own factories, with plans to deploy 20,000 units across its operations this year and a new Xi'an industrial park eventually targeted at 50,000 robots annually.

Why does building electric cars translate into building robots?

That is the bet driving the whole sector, and it answers why a carmaker is suddenly a robot maker. Humanoid robots and electric vehicles draw on the same core components: precision actuators, battery systems, electric motors, sensors, and high-volume assembly. A company that already builds millions of cars brings scale, supply chains, and cost discipline that a pure robotics firm has to construct from nothing. Tesla is pursuing the identical thesis with Optimus, and Chinese rivals including UBTECH and Xpeng have moved in parallel.

BYD's stated goal is practical robots with "equally developed brains and limbs" — an acknowledgment that the hard part is not the mechanics but the AI needed to perceive, plan, and act in unstructured spaces. The company has also signaled it may build an open platform rather than a closed product, manufacturing its own robots while cooperating with outside robotics firms, which would let it supply hardware to the industry as well as deploy its own.

Factories first, households later

The near-term plan is industrial. Putting 20,000 units to work inside BYD's plants this year keeps the robots in a controlled environment where tasks repeat, the workspace is structured, and reliability can be proven before anything reaches the public. As Digitimes noted, that mirrors the broader pattern of using factories as the proving ground for humanoid systems.

The Xi'an park's 50,000-units-a-year target points well past internal use. At that volume BYD would be a mass manufacturer of humanoid robots, not just an operator of them — and the prospect of selling consumer units through car dealerships suggests how a company with an existing retail footprint could reach households faster than a startup assembling distribution from scratch.

A home robot is a mobile sensor platform

Humanoid robots aimed at homes raise issues beyond price and capability. A household robot is, by design, a moving array of cameras, microphones, and connectivity that often processes what it sees and hears in the cloud. For any such product from a China-headquartered manufacturer, China's National Intelligence Law — which compels Chinese companies to cooperate with state intelligence requests — is a fixed legal condition that applies regardless of where the device is sold or what its privacy policy says. Buyers outside China weighing a future BYD home robot would need to factor that in alongside performance, as they would for any connected device sourced from the jurisdiction.

What the confirmation actually changes

For now, BYD's humanoid robots are a factory tool and a statement of intent, not something anyone can buy. The confirmation matters because it adds one of the world's highest-volume manufacturers — with proven battery, motor, and mass-production expertise and a ready-made retail network — to a race shifting fast from prototype demos to industrial deployment. The open question for the humanoid market is no longer whether major manufacturers will enter, but how quickly they can drive cost down and reliability up. A four-year head start and a 50,000-unit factory target put BYD among the contenders to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is BYD selling humanoid robots to consumers yet?

No. BYD's robots are currently being tested and deployed inside its own factories, with about 150 prototypes in use and 20,000 units planned for its operations this year. The company has only suggested that consumer sales, possibly through car dealerships, could come later.

What is BYD's humanoid robot program called?

The effort is codenamed "Yao-Shun-Yu," after three legendary emperors in Chinese history, and has reportedly been running for roughly four years. A new industrial park in Xi'an is eventually targeted to produce 50,000 robots per year.

Why are carmakers like BYD and Tesla building humanoid robots?

Electric vehicles and humanoid robots share core components such as batteries, electric motors, actuators, and sensors, so automakers can reuse their manufacturing scale, supply chains, and cost expertise. That overlap is why BYD, Tesla, and others see robotics as a natural extension of their car business.