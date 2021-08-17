(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Top 10 Cryptocurrency Performance | $DOT Bullish by 108.7% Over Last 30 Days

How have the top10 cryptocurrencies been performing? Is the market finally bullish once again? Which currency earned the most in the last 30 days?

After the bloody few months that the market has experienced with bearish prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, it seems like the market is finally slowly becoming bearish once again.

$HEX Lags Behind While $DOT Leads the Way

The market has seen quite a huge drop over the past few months as most cryptocurrencies have dropped in price, and $HEX has previously been the go-to currency for most whales.

As of the moment, it appears like another cryptocurrency is standing out from the rest.

$DOT has now seen the most growth over the last 30 days and has increased by 27.4% over the last 7 days itself! This massive growth is seen opposite to $HEX as its growth is now just 3.6% over the last 30 days.

NFT Games Popularity

After quite a few rough past months, it seems like the crypto whales are back and everything is back to normal as cryptocurrency remains somewhat more stable.

With more public knowledge on cryptocurrency in general, the public is a little bit more past the FOMO, or fear of missing out stage, and smart investors and traders are once again entering the market.

As of the moment, NFT games have become extremely popular with more and more people playing in order to earn tokens, which can then be traded for coins of their choice.

Aside from NFT games, the coins that are backing up these NFT games or NFT coins have also increased in value as well.

A new trend now is trading between these NFT coins. However, slippage can be another problem.

For those interested in learning how these games are able to pay their players, this is done through something called yield farming. The WhaleBots Alert Telegram account provides updates of how the top 10 cryptocurrencies performed over the last 30 days.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their changes over the last 30 days:

1. $DOT

Price: $26.27

24 hour percentage change: +8.3%

7 day percentage change: +27.4%

30 day percentage change: +108.7%

2. $XRP

Price: $1.18

24 hour percentage change: -8.9%

7 day percentage change: +43.8%

30 day percentage change: +99.4%

3. $ADA

Price: $2.07

24 hour percentage change: -5.7%

7 day percentage change: +39.9%

30 day percentage change: +73.5%

4. $DOGE

Price: $0.33

24 hour percentage change: -3.6%

7 day percentage change: +26.0%

30 day percentage change: +70.8%

5. $ETH

Price: $3,163

24 hour percentage change: -3.5%

7 day percentage change: +0.6%

30 day percentage change: +61.1%

6. $BTC

Price: $45,877

24 hour percentage change: -3.1%

7 day percentage change: -0.2%

30 day percentage change: -44.0%

7. $BNB

Price: $418.88

24 hour percentage change: -0.4%

7 day percentage change: +18.0%

30 day percentage change: +37.7%

8. $HEX

Price: $0.17

24 hour percentage change: +0.5%

7 day percentage change: +40.7%

30 day percentage change: +3.6%

9. $USDT

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: -0.0%

7 day percentage change: +0.0%

30 day percentage change: +0.1%

10. $USDC

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: +0.0%

7 day percentage change: -0.0%

30 day percentage change: -0.1%

Quite surprisingly, aside from the stablecoins, $HEX has been slowing down.

However, the $0.17 price is still quite significant compared to the starting price of the coin this year at $0.01332 as seen on CoinMarketCap.

