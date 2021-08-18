OnePlus 8 Series Phones Receive OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 Update--How to Activate Bitmoji AOD?

OnePlus 8 series phones, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus Pro, are set to have an upgrade for their OxygenOS soon. The smartphone company will launch the update soon in both North American and Indian consumers.

At the moment, the 11.0.8.8 update is now launching in the European market.

The primary features of the update are the Bitmoji always-on-display (AOD), camera optimizations, and other noteworthy changes.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Add Several Updates

According to an updated report by NDTV on Wednesday, Aug. 18, the OnePlus8 series phones are expected to receive many features for OnePlus Buds Pro such as several optimizations.

In addition to the bug fixes and other improvements for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, the OxygenOS update will now fix some problems regarding the navigation keys of the mobile products.

The software upgrade for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro would also mean that they would both have a newly-improved Portrait mode effect.

Apart from this change, the OnePlus 8 series phones will also feature a new app store for the brand. Those who do not want to use the new app store could uninstall it anytime they want.

How to Activate the Bitmoji AOD in OnePlus 8 Phones

The most notable feature that the OnePlus 8 phones would receive is the Bitmoji AOD.

Previously, the on-display icon can only be seen on Snapchat. For OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users, you can now use this avatar.

To do that, follow these steps so that you can enable the Bitmoji AOD.

Go to your phone's Settings Look for the Customization and select "Clock on ambient display" Tap Bitmoji to activate the feature.

For the version of its firmware, the OnePlus 8 edition will feature the following in their respective markets.

11.0.8.8.IN21DA - India

11.0.8.8.IN21BA - Europe

11.0.8.8.IN21AA - North America

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will launch the following OxygenOS updates to selected regions.

11.0.8.8.IN11DA - India

11.0.8.8.IN11BA - Europe

11.0.8.8.IN11AA - North America

OnePlus Security Patch

From an article written by Android Police, the update will also introduce a security patch for this month.

While we already have the idea about the features that will soon arrive, OnePlus has not yet divulged how large the update will take.

During the update, the company reminded the users to have a strong WiFi connection so no interruptions during the process will happen. If you are not sure whether the update is already starting or not, you can visit the System updates through your phone's Settings.

Last year, the famous "Iron Man" actor Tony Stark allegedly leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro. He was pictured presenting the phone's design while holding the prototype.

With regards to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's Oxygen 11.0.3.3 update, many changes such as fixed issues, Bluetooth, OnePlus store, network, and others were introduced earlier this year.

