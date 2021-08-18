A Tesla Model X accidentally smashed the windows of a double-decker bus in Southgate, North London. The incident happened after the popular electric vehicle's Falcon wing door was left open after it went out in the streets.



Based on the captured viral footage, the Tesla Model X driver seems to have no clue that his Falcon wing door was flying open when he drove in the streets. He was going at normal speed and was not bothered by other vehicles.

https://t.co/TPdyL3V8tK @elonmusk could a software update fold the falcon wing inside the footprint of the model x if driven with the door open — Collin Hall (@r8z0r) August 15, 2021

However, a few moments later, his widely open door smashed into the windshield of a red double-decker. The EV crashed into the public transport car since the front part of the bus was protruding out to the other lane.

After realizing what happened, the driver safely moved to the side of the road to prevent further accidents. The trending video was posted on various social media platforms, especially on Twitter.

Tesla Model X's Security Alarm Fails?

According to The Daily Mail UK's latest report, tech experts are still confused why the driver was not alerted that his Falcon wing door was flying open.

"We are aware of an incident involving a route 125 bus on Saturday in Southgate, and a video on social media of the incident that shows what happened from an onlooker's perspective," said Tom Cunnington, the Transport for London's Head of Bus Business Development.

Tesla Model X Falcon Wing Door Slams Into London Bus



The falcon won't be flying anytime soon.#Tesla #ModelX #London pic.twitter.com/0yat2QnIB3 — Nandan Jadhav (@JdhvNandan) August 16, 2021

He added that the accident might have traumatized the bus driver. As of the moment, authorities are already investigating the incident and supporting the bus operator.

On the other hand, various EV critics claimed that the unexpected crashing happened because the Tesla Security Alert system failed to inform its driver.

How Tesla Security Alarm Works?

Tesla Support blog explained that the Security Alarm system of Model X and other EV variants of the company should send a sound or external lights that would warn the driver when a door is opened.

To make sure that this function is activated, you need to follow this system route:

Controls > Safety and Security > Security Alam

Once you activated it, you need to wait around one minute after you exit from your car's Settings. You can also open your door once it is activated. This method will allow you to know if the Security Alarm is really working.

