"Cyberpunk 2077" just got its first big patch in a long while: Patch 1.3, which developer CD Projekt Red just released. But what did it change, fix, and which new stuff did it bring?

First off, "Cyberpunk" Patch 1.3 seemed to have the most extensive changelog out of everything that's been released for the game so far. It's also the first one to bring the first batch of DLCs into the game, reports Forbes.

These so-called "micro DLCs' ' are all cosmetic for now: an alternate look for Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand, a syn-leather deltajock jacket, and a luminescent punk jacket. You can find the DLCs in the "Cyberpunk 2077" main menu under the "Additional Content" tab.

There's also a free vehicle: the Archer Quartz Bandit, which players can only buy after finishing the Ghost Town quest line, writes VG247.

Patch 1.3 is quite big at 36 GB, which makes sense given the changelog's extensive nature. If you want to read it in its entirety, you can check out the full log on the Cyberpunk.net website. But here are the most major ones, excluding specific quest fixes:

Zoomed out mini-map for GPS, which makes it easier for players to avoid turns

Players can now reset skill perks for cheaper than buying a Tabula e Rasa from ripperdocs via the skills menu

Fixers no longer send V a message about cars for sale all the time (FINALLY!)

It's now possible to rotate V in the inventory screen, allowing you to better see how the gear looks on the character

It's now possible to craft components in bulk

Adam Smasher drops real, valuable loot when you kill him

Major NPC reaction fixes such as not crouching to every single gunshot, no longer randomizing their appearances when player looks away and back, and they now have a specific dying animation linked to the Short Circuit Hack

'Cyberpunk 2077': Is It Finally The Game That Players Were Promised?

Sadly, the short answer is still no. "Cyberpunk" Patch 1.3 might be one of the biggest yet, but it only fixes what's already broken in the game and doesn't add a lot of meaningful new things.

This, however, didn't stop CD Projekt Red from saying that the game is now at a "satisfactory state." After hiring a new game director and seeing sales are still strong enough, perhaps the company had a reason to believe the game is doing good. But many players still see otherwise, especially after they were hyped up with rumors that the studio was planning a "No Man's Sky" style comeback after the dismal launch of "Cyberpunk 2077."

'Cyberpunk 2077' Plays Way Better With Mods For Now

If you've been waiting for CD Projekt Red to fix "Cyberpunk 2077" for a while now, maybe you'll need to wait just a little longer. Patches from the devs obviously can't come fast enough, which is why many gamers are turning to modding "Cyberpunk 2077" according to what was promised beforehand.

