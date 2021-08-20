UK Online Banking Apps, Websites Now Down: TSB, Halifax, Santander, Natwest Are Affected

The major online banking applications in the UK have recently suffered from technical problems. Some customers have reportedly experienced problems when accessing the apps and the websites. Even from the get-go, some users said that they could not log in into the online bank platforms on their devices.

The Independent reported on Friday, Aug. 20 that the notable apps and websites of the selected online banks were down. Some of the affected banks include TSB, Natwest, Halifax, and Santander.

According to the affected customers who commented about the latest online problem, the involved banks have been notified about the event.

Natwest said that it is aware of the complaints presented by the customers.

The firm even asked the people about the kind of network provider they have. As a suggestion, Natwest recommended that they should try switching to a different network to see if they could access its app and website.

On Twitter, Santander stated that it has seen many tweets of the customers regarding the online issue. According to the bank, it was informed about the problem that recently arose including the inability to log on to the application.

Just like what Natwest earlier suggested, Santander said that the users should test utilizing both data and WiFi to see. This technique could be an effective approach to see if the user will have better access online.

On the other hand, another online bank, HSBC, said that the huge problem might be attributed only to a few customers. The company has issued an apology to the users and encouraged them to contact them whenever they experience issues that need to be fixed.

In 2020, HSBC was involved in a large-scale scandal with Barclays following a finding that they have $2 trillion of illegal money stored in their systems.

According to CityAM, as of 7:30 AM, Santander has a total of 925 complaints from the users. Meanwhile, TSB recorded 460 complaints as of 7:40 AM. In the meantime, HSBC noted that 415 complaints have arrived at 7:50 AM.

Some Users Tell That Sky Internet Could Be The Problem

While many online banking apps have been affected by the abrupt issue, some users have a different take on the problem.

According to other users who encountered the inaccessibility issue, the problem could be coming from the Sky Internet.

The said internet was believed to be the cause behind the malfunctioning websites since the internet traffic might be unstable for such reasons. As a solution, people could experiment with changing their connection to data from WiFi. In this case, they could have some luck when altering the DNS in their internet browsers.

Online Banks Have Shut Down Over the Past Months

In the US, many online banks have reportedly closed since many customers have a hard time accessing the websites. At that time, frequent system errors occurred, that's why users often failed to enter their account and the other information.

BBVA USA's website showed a warning to those who attempt to log in. According to the company, they were experiencing longer queue hours in their customer service section.

In the next hours, the company promised that they would accommodate the customers in their concerns. They would also extend the waiting time for all online banking users.

