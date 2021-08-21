(Photo : Image from Omnipod Website) New Wearable Insulin Pod to Launch This August 2021 for Type 1 Diabetes | Pod Costs $800 for Two Months Supply

New insulin pod is expected to launch at the end of August for type 1 diabetes. These pods are expected to cost $800 for two months worth of supply. A new device is set to launch early this coming week to provide more choice for at least one in every 10 Australians that have diabetes.

Vitamin D Therapy and Wearable Insulin Pods

According to 9news, the upcoming wearable insulin pods will help users avoid the need to get daily injections. It is, however, an expensive treatment option and users currently want it to be at least subsidised by the government.

The device currently looks just like a case full of dental floss but still much more sophisticated. The device is used to help deliver insulin which can be lifesaving for people that have type 1 diabetes. Vitamin D therapy has reportedly been a potential way to treat diabetes according to a study back in 2018.

Omnipod DASH for Diabetes Insulin

Mike Lane, a non-for-profit that funds the research to help this condition, told 9News that people that have type 1 diabetes need to infuse or even inject insulin every single day just to keep themselves alive. Insulin is considered a critical hormone and it is what takes the fuel in the food that one eats and delivers it directly to the body's cells.

The brand new delivery system is known as the Omnipod DASH which helps provide insulin for up to three days without the user having to worry about getting injections or being connected directly to tubes that have a pump. US-born Liam Caven, who had previously moved to the Gold Coast along with his family, has reportedly been using this particular technology ever since he was still a little toddler.

Smartphone-Like Device and Pod to Help with Sports

He noted that it is actually waterproof which allows him to go swimming and even involve himself in PE and sport. A small hidden needle is utilized in order to deploy a really soft cannula which then remains in the tissue whenever the user continues their day to day activities.

Another different smartphone-like device is then used in order to activate the pod and doses are also changed depending on the activity levels of the user and their meal choices. Mother Kelly Caven noted that with a tubed pump for him, a lot of people were actually very curious about it, other kids would even go up in order to touch it. The pod, however, is a bit more discreet.

The initial cost of this particular pod is about $800 for a full two months worth of supply, which is currently out of reach for a number of Australian families. The company also intends to make an application in order to get a subsidy under the National Diabetes Service Scheme. Another study back in 2018 noted that being Vitamin D deficient poses a higher risk for diabetes.

