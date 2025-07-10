OpenAI's New AI-Powered Web Browser to Take on Google Chrome

OpenAI will release its first-ever AI-powered web browser to compete with Google Chrome's long-standing dominance.

According to sources close to the project, the browser is expected to launch in the coming weeks and will feature a tightly integrated artificial intelligence experience similar to ChatGPT.

OpenAI's Browser Will Give Us an AI-First Web Experience

According to TechCrunch, the new browser won't just be a traditional browsing tool as it's being designed to fundamentally change how users interact with online content. Instead of relying solely on search engine results and click-through websites, OpenAI's browser will let users get answers and perform tasks directly through a native AI chat interface. This will effectively cut down on the need to visit multiple web pages.

What's more, this may change the way internet users interact, particularly for individuals familiar with ChatGPT for rapid research, content creation, and daily productivity.

Google Chrome vs OpenAI's Browser

With over 500 million weekly active users on ChatGPT, OpenAI is well-positioned to promote rapid adoption of its upcoming browser. If even a fraction of these users transition to OpenAI's browser, it could be a big threat to the most dominant browser on the planet.

Chrome not only dominates browser market share, but it also collects extensive user data to fuel Google's ad-targeting capabilities and routes traffic directly to its search engine.

By contrast, OpenAI's browser will aim to retain more user activity within its AI ecosystem, potentially weakening Google's data pipeline and search dominance.

Deep Integration of OpenAI's AI Agents

One of the browser's best features is expected to be seamless integration with OpenAI's AI agents, including its upcoming "Operator" assistant. This means the browser will do more than serve up websites. It will also perform actions for users, such as booking reservations, finding product recommendations, or summarizing lengthy documents, all through simple text prompts.

Part of a Larger Expansion Plan

According to The Information, OpenAI's idea of launching a browser started last year.

The browser project aligns with OpenAI's larger strategy to diversify its offerings. In May, the company acquired AI hardware startup io for $6.5 billion, a move spearheaded by Apple's former design head Jony Ive.

Together with the browser, this hints at OpenAI's goal of building an effective AI ecosystem that spans software, hardware, and daily user engagement.