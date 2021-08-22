(Photo : GettlyImages/ SOPA Images ) Apple iPad

Apple is set to launch iPad 9 in September, and the tech company plans to ship 60 million units, report claims.

Apple to Release iPad 9

According to DigiTimes, the iPad 9 will not have any significant design changes, but it will help its overall iPad shipments.

DigiTimes reported that Apple's 9th generation iPad is set for launch in September and that the company is gearing up to ship as many as 60 million units this year.

The announcement came as a surprise in April. Apple stated that there will be a delay in releasing new devices like iPads due to the global chip shortage.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac's reporter Chance Miller stated that Apple is also planning a new version of the iPad, which currently has a codename of J181, and it will have an A13 chip inside, as announced during the Apple Event 2021.

The current iPad is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, which means the upcoming device will have a better performance and storage space.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg wrote that Apple is planning to create a new 9th generation iPad geared towards students and have a thinner form factor and a faster processor.

DigiTimes also reported that the tech company is considering using Titanium chassis for its iPads in the future, but it is not economical to use right now because of the cost. The new iPad 9 will be equipped with aluminum-alloy chassis that PVD will process.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the tech company plans to add more changes to its tablet lines. The tech giant wants to bring OLED to the iPad Air, and in the next few years, it also plans to add microLED to the iPad Pro and its other devices.

Apple's Budget iPad

Apple also includes a low-cost 9th generation iPad with a 10.5-inch display and an A-series chip. It is also expected to have 4GB RAM, and it is said to be thinner and lighter than a regular iPad. It will have a lighting port and a Touch ID Home button.

The device will be aimed at students and those who are looking for an affordable device to use.

According to Mac Otakara, the upcoming 9th generation iPad will have the same design as the third-generation iPad Air released in 2019.

The device's display size is expected to be 10.5 inches, but it will be 6.3mm in width. The current 8th generation iPad is 7.5mm in thickness.

The upcoming device is also expected to be around 460 grams, lighter than the current iPad that weighs 490 grams.

In July, Mac Otakara changed its report and stated that the 9th generation iPad for students would be the same as the 8th generation iPad when it comes to thickness and weight, and the only difference is that it will have an updated A14 chip. It is not clear if this is accurate as Apple has not responded to the claims.

Regardless of the design, the low-cost iPad will have a Touch ID Home button and a lightning port together with a display that features an anti-reflective coating, a True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

