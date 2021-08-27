TikTok has banned the Milk Crate Challenge from its platform following reports of injuries sustained by users attempting to do the challenge.

TikTok has specifically banned hashtags related to the challenge.

The Milk Crate Challenge involves stacking milk crates until it forms a pyramid. A person then has to walk over the said milk crate pyramid to complete the challenge.

TikTok Bans the Milk Crate Challenge

The TikTok Milk Crate Challenge sounds like a recipe for giving the premise of the challenge and it probably will not surprise anyone that it has caused injuries among those who attempted the challenge.

According to a statement given to The Washington Post, TikTok "prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts."

The statement further adds that TikTok has also made an effort to "remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content."

TikTok's statement also encourages its users to exercise caution both online or off.

According to a report by Gizmodo, the Milk Crate Challenge hashtag has already garnered 71 million video views before it was removed by TikTok.

Watch examples of the TikTok Milk Crate Challenge gone wrong below:

The orthopaedic surgeries required to fix problems caused by this may fall under the umbrella of "elective surgeries"



Might not want to tempt the trauma gods if you live south of the Mason-Dixon

People doing this like they have the best health insurance...

Milk Crate Challenge Accidents and the Injuries They May Cause

Many videos posted on TikTok and even shared on Twitter have shown rather violent and flinch-worthy falls suffered by those who attempted the TikTok challenge.

According to The Washington Post, one such example was tweeted by a pediatric orthopedic surgeon from Virginia named George Gantsoudes.

"The orthopedic surgeries required to fix problems caused by this may fall under the umbrella of 'elective surgeries,'" his tweet reads.

The Washington Post reports cite doctors who have treated patients for injuries sustained from the TikTok Milk Crate Challenge. Henry Schuitema, chief of emergency medicine at Jefferson Health in New Jersey, said that the hospital recently treated a patient who suffered fractured ribs after falling from the top of the milk crate pyramid.

Orthopedic surgeon Shawn Anthony, who specializes in sports medicine at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, was also cited in the report.

According to Dr. Anthony, doctors across the country have reported treating challenge participants for ACL and meniscus tears, shoulder dislocations, and even injuries to the spinal cord.

Other TikTok Challenges That Had Negative Effects on Users' Health

The Milk Crate Challenge is not the first TikTok challenge that has had a negative effect on the health of its participants.

Just last month, a viral TikTok challenge involving frozen honey made headlines after participants complained of diarrhea and stomach cramping.

In June, a teen from Oregon ended up in the hospital after attempting the TikTok Fire Challenge. The teen had to undergo a tracheotomy and two skin graft surgeries to treat the injuries she sustained from the challenge.

