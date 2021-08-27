Global electronics leader JVCKENWOOD has released two Qi Certified wireless chargers — a magnetic power bank and a wireless charging pad.

Released at the start of August, both wireless chargers offer the compatibility and safety that comes with Qi Certified devices, assuring consumers of the durability and reliability that consumers expect from wireless chargers.

The launch of the two new products marks the latest expansion of its product portfolio that has included the new line of Bluetooth speakers released last 2020. JVCKENWOOD additionally announced in its press release that it is planning to introduce a full lineup of gaming headsets later this year.

ALSO READ: Wireless Charging on the Road for Electric Vehicle Batteries? Ex-NASA Scientist's Aim Coming to Reality

BH-QPB50: Your Thin and Sleek Magnetic Power Bank

The first product is the JVC magnetic power bank BH-QPB50, which is a wireless charger that is Qi Certified device that can power up to three devices at the same time. Its power output is 5W but can supply a maximum output of 15W. The BH-QPB50 has a 3.7V/ 5000mAh battery capacity, which it provides via a wired USB-C input/ output port and a USB-A output port. For high-speed charging, use the wired USB-C input/ output and the USB-A output, allowing three devices to be charged simultaneously — USB-C, USB-A, and wireless. Additionally, an LED power indicator informs the user of both the charging status and battery life in 20 percent increments.

JVC BH-QPB50 only measures 11mm (0.43 inches) thick, a compact and sleek wireless charger sporting a black glass surface for both sides. A magnet is included in the power bank to make it easy to attach to a smartphone.

BH-QCP1: A Wireless Charging Pad for the Whole Family

On the other hand, the BH-QCP1 charging pad is a high-speed Qi Certified wireless charger that offers the energy and convenience of three charging coils to cover a wide contact area. With this innovative design, there's no need to precisely place your device on a pad to start charging. The wireless charging pad is compatible with 15W, 10W, 7.5W, and 5W devices, making it a perfect energy solution for a multi-device household. As with the magnetic power bank, the BH-QCP1 charging pad also has an LED power indicator to show the status of charged devices.

Its charging pad is large enough to accommodate, and efficiently charge, mobile phones that are larger than normal as well as other devices like tablets. However, the wireless charger retains its sleek and low-profile design. With a soft silicone anti-skid surface on the pad, you can be sure that your device is safe and secure, even while on the go.

ABOUT JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation and is a leading developer of electronic devices such as imaging, home, and car entertainment, and navigation solutions for the consumer market. The company also develops two-way radio communication systems for amateur users, private industries, and public safety applications, as well as video equipment for professional markets and broadcasting.

Founded in the US in 1961, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation is the largest sales subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation of Japan and has distinguished itself by consumers and industry professionals for quality, value, and performance.

RELATED ARTICLE: Xiaomi 200W HyperCharge Allows Wireless Charging From 0% to 100% in 15 Mins Coming June 2022

Published on Tech Times

Written by Mark B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.