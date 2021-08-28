(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Updated Microsoft Windows 11 CPU Requirements | Learn More

Microsoft has just updated its Windows 11 CPU requirements.

For those that are already sold out and want to update their operating systems from Windows 10 to Windows 11, check out what the current requirements are.

Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum Requirements

According to an article by Apple Insider, Microsoft announced on Friday, Aug. 27, the new changes to its Windows 11 minimum operating requirements.

The loosened restrictions, however, are not likely to impact the compatibility, or lack of compatibility, with Mac.

As announced, Windows 11 requires a full 1GHz or at least faster 64-bit CPU, at least 4GB of RAM, and at least 64 GB of storage. The machines should also support UEFI secure boot, which is the version 2.0 of the Trusted Platform Module or TPM as well as include a GPU which is compatible with the DirectX 12.

Windows 11 New Requirements

Microsoft has just added the Intel Core X as well as Xeon W CPUs including the Surface Studio 2's Intel Core i7-7820HQ, to the longer list of Windows 11-compatible processors.

The new addition is a nod to users who, despite already owning fairly modern hardware like the Core X and the Xeon W that are 7th gen Intel designs, were quite seemingly left out in the cold when the whole operating system was officially announced.

Microsoft Windows Update Mechanism

Microsoft had also clarified the situation to The Verge, noting that it will only enforce installation restrictions when the users would attempt to make the jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11 through the whole Windows Update mechanism.

Users that have older PCs that don't actually meet the company's very own recommendations can download an ISO of the whole operating system and manually install it.

With that being said, Windows 11 is very unlikely to work efficiently on Intel Macs due to Microsoft's very own TPM 2.0 requirements.

Some Macs that were previously produced between 2016 and 2019 boast CPUs that are capable of supporting the needed security protocol, which the current Apple logic boards do not support.

Users can also test the Windows 11 software even without installing the beta or upgrading, here's how.

Windows 11 Support for Mac?

As of the moment, there is currently a new workaround that involves editing the names of particular system files before installation in order to bypass the Microsoft Windows 11's checks.

However, the process does not guarantee its success.

Another new route is PC visualization through software just like Parallels.

Earlier in August, Microsoft promised to deliver full Windows 11 support for Mac when the final operating system would launch. Windows 11 can support both Intel Kaby Lake as well as the Ryzen 1000 in its requirements for the operating system.

With the mixed response when the new Windows 11 launched, those used to the Windows 10 operating systems are still contemplating on whether or not to make the switch.

Although the Windows 11 could contain more update features compared to the Windows 10, the newer operating system has received mixed reviews due to the almost complete shift in appearance.

