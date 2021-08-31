Texas Medical Technology, a leading medical equipment supplier and distributor, announces its strategic partnerships with YMCA Greater Houston and the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to bring additional opportunities for refugees in the Greater Houston area. Both organizations are comprehensive charity networks that are working toward self-sufficiency across the community. The charities do this through a variety of initiatives that include basic needs, counseling, children and family services, and housing. The new partnerships involving Texas Medical Technology are looking to provide employment for refugees currently supported by these organizations.



Texas Medical Technology: Helping Refugees Find Better Life

For refugees everywhere, charitable institutions like YMCA Greater Houston and the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston have proven valuable in securing their basic needs, finding jobs, and developing the necessary skills they need to survive in the new environment. With help from these non-government organizations (NGOs), refugees have a better chance at having a sustainable life for themselves and their families.

However, the lack of verifiable qualifications and language barriers often hinder a refugee's ability to be employed in their new location, especially for those coming from unusually difficult circumstances. With the pandemic putting additional pressure on NGOs, refugees depending on them now need all the help they can get.

These conditions prompted Texas Medical Technology to provide employment opportunities for refugees, which includes asylees, Cuban-Haitian entrants, human trafficking victims, and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders from Iraq and Afghanistan. This is especially important for the medical supplier since three of the entrepreneurs behind the company are from nations and families of refugees. Jad Shraim is from Palestine, while Omri Scaffran and Dimitri Menin are from Israel. The three are among the entrepreneurs that established Texas Medical Technology to meet the growing demands for personal protective equipment (PPE). The company has a 144,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas, employing 550 workers from 53 different countries, including refugees supported by the two charities in its new partnerships.

"In a world going through significant change, giving people who have been through hardships but still have so much to offer an opportunity for a better life through employment was a no-brainer," says Texas Medical Technology CEO and founder Omri Sharfran, in a company press release..

Co-founder and CFO Jad Shraim shares that coming from a refugee family himself, he has an obligation towards refugees. He works to empower them and "give them a fair shot at life."

"Our work with Texas Medical Technology has been phenomenal," comments Kevin Maas, the Catholic Charities of Galveston-Houston Employment Coordinator of the Refugee Resettlement Department.

About Texas Medical Technology

One of the fastest-growing companies in the US today, Texas Medical Technology meets the supply challenges. It faces them head-on as a leading provider of PPE in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. WIth its iNitrile, the company continues to provide employment opportunities to locals and refugees with its automated gloving machine, reducing infections in the workplace - business establishments, hospitals, factories - and save up to 40 percent in terms of glove waste.

