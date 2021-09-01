Best Water Flossers For Your Dental Hygiene [2021]

Flossing your teeth is as important as taking care of the rest of your body. There are many ways to maintain stable dental hygiene, and using dental floss is one way.

We have gotten used to using dental floss, but only a few rely on the use of a water flosser, which is also known as an oral irrigator. It is believed that this dental equipment is more effective in removing debris in the teeth compared to its traditional counterpart.

To choose the best water flossers with regards to their affordability, design, and more criteria, here is a list that you should look out for.

Top 5 Best Water Flossers in 2021

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the proper way of flossing will hinder the development of gingivitis. It's important to address this early sign in your gums because the worst diseases might develop over time if it is ignored.

If you are looking for the best shower flosser, the Oral Breeze ShowerBreeze should be the one that you are grabbing. While the user is only limited to using it in the shower, its cleanup mechanism is something that you should admire.

Straight from the drain, your teeth plaque and other debris will be easily washed away. Through this water flosser, there's no need anymore to go in the sink to do your dental hygiene.

Refilling the reservoir would not be an additional task for the user since you can enable it when you connect it to the showerhead.

It also features a dimmer switch that lets the user tweak the pressure depending on the setting. This water flosser is guaranteed to last long since it is made of chrome-plated brass.

If you want to get started as early as now, you can check its installation clips here.

For someone who wants to begin flossing with a well-designed water flosser, BURST Water Flosser might be the answer. Besides its thin look, it features 80 days of use in single charging, USB-charging port, and even the most efficient water refilling technique.

According to the company, its product is one of the most powerful water flossers among its competitors. Those who have a hard time using their hand will have no problem utilizing this product due to its ergonomic design.

Are you looking for a water flosser recommended by professionals? You will never go wrong with this one because it is approved by ADA.

In addition, the AirFloss Ultra of Philips has special warranty coverage for any damage that will occur. It can reportedly last for up to two weeks in one charge.

The technology behind this water flosser is its air technology that aids the quick removal of plaque, stains, and food particles. The user is free to select the number of air bursts based on his/her preference.

For someone who is seeking an affordable water flosser, INSMART's cordless water flosser can provide a substantial impact on your oral hygiene without the expensive cost.

Technically like any other flossers, this product is USB-rechargeable and it could last for up to 21 days in usage.

As the company announced, this water flosser can exterminate 99.9% of plaque. The users can also choose one setting among three choices: soft, normal, and pulse.

Even when traveling, you can also use this since it is only lightweight.

The Waterpik water flosser comes as 2-1 flosser and electric toothbrush. For multiple purposes, this product should be the one that you are getting to improve your oral hygiene.

Although this is more expensive compared to other brands, its performance is top-notch when it comes to teeth whitening and cleaning.

It has three modes including massage, whiten, and clean, Healthline reported. This rechargeable water flosser will solve your teeth issues.

You can also check more about Flosstime smart floss and Luelli's teeth whitening kit for more information about dental hygiene.

