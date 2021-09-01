Global game development studio KRAFTON has recently concluded its second round of "PUBG: NEW STATE" alpha test for iOS and Android devices across Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, and Egypt.

The PUBG game developer hosted the second alpha test from August 27 to 29, expanding the coverage of the next stage following the success of the first PUBG: NEW STATE alpha test conducted in the US last June.

A Highly-Anticipated Game

In its announcement, KRAFTON noted the nations and territories included in its second alpha test. There are sixteen covered nations in Asia alone, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Nepal, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, and more. For The Middle East, the ten nations include Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Qatar, Iraq, and Kuwait. Lastly, Turkey and Egypt are also covered in the latest testing phase.

Registered alpha test players were allowed to experience PUBG: NEW STATE ahead of the rest, dropping into "Troi," an upcoming 8x8 map that appears like an abandoned city with rather futuristic features. Additionally, the players in the second test phase will be experiencing key improvements implemented by KRAFTON since the first alpha test last June.

With distinct gameplay mechanics, new features such as vehicles and weapons, existing PUBG players who participated in the second alpha test would definitely tell the difference exploring the new section of the PUBG Universe. PUBG: NEW STATE is set for release later this year.

The successful second alpha test also follows the recent milestone of the game. PUBG: NEW STATE has recently surpassed 25 million pre-registrations on Android via the Google Play Store. This warm reception comes as KRAFTON makes final preparations before opening pre-registrations for iOS users through the Apple App Store.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the studio pioneering the battle royale gaming genre and developers of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the upcoming PUBG: NEW STATE will be launched later this year as a free-to-play battle royale game for both Android and iOS devices. By recreating the original survival and battle royale experience from PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the upcoming PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds game is poised to be the most realistic game in the genre for mobile.

About KRAFTON

KRAFTON, Inc. is a global collective of various independent game development and publishing studios. These distinct entities come together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for all gamers around the world. The game development collective includes PUBG Studios, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, Bluehole Studio, and Dreamotion - with each studio an expert on a particular game genre and style.

The global game development collective is also spearheading highly anticipated entertainment IP such as the upcoming PUBG: NEW STATE, the online platform game PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, survival game The Callisto Protocol, epic fantasy MMORPG TERA, and open-world MMORPH ELYON. As a technology-driven company backed by a portfolio of world-class works, KRAFTON further seeks to expand its business range beyond gaming, taking steps toward deep learning applications and multimedia entertainment opportunities.

