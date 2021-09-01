(Photo : Image from RED website) RED 8K Pro Camera Adds New Sensor Allowing 120 FPS RAW Video | Worth $29,580?

The RED 8K Pro Camera now adds a new sensor allowing it to capture 120 FPS RAW videos! While this might seem like some really crispy features, the real question is if the camera is worth spending $29,580 on.

RED 8K Video Recordings

RED is now quite determined to stay at the forefront when it comes to 8K video recordings, its newest pro camera could be proof of the company's commitment. DPReview notes that RED has just unveiled its brand new V-Raptor ST which is the first camera within the company's DSMC3 lineup.

The new body is only slightly bigger compared to the Komodo, but it does tout a brand new 35.4-megapixel VV full-frame sensor which is capable of offering a large 17 stops of dynamic range as well as "cinema-quality" scan times twice as fast as any other RED camera. The article notes that it might not be best to sacrifice quality for speed, either.

RED 120FPS V-Raptor ST

According to Engadget, the new V-Raptor ST is capable of shooting 16-bit REDCODE RAW video at 8K shooting at 120 frames/second. It can also be ramped up to 600 FPS at 2K for those capturing slow-motion shots. While RED could stretch things up by claiming users will be able to "always deliver" a greater than 4K quality, users could feel a twinge of regret if their production team were to spend close to $60,000 to purchase the Monstro 8K that is capable of shooting at 60FPS at full resolution.

The brand new camera reportedly includes other creature comforts. A new dedicated user display is located on the side helps assistants tweak the settings as well as save presets. The improved cooling also helps users that are working in tougher conditions.

V-Raptor ST Specs

Users will have a really wide range of ports which include two 12G-SDI outputs, USB-C, nine-pin EXT for the breakout boxes, and even the obligatory pogo pin connector to connect to a monitor. While most of the time, new products focus on users being able to experience 8K like an upcoming Apple iMac rumored to have 8K resolution, not a lot of them focus on shooting on 8K.

ODU output on the side can reportedly break out to XLR or even 3.5mm audio. Not that surprising, users might want fast storage, and the RED supports compatible CFexpress 2.0 Type B cards capable of recording R3D as well as ProRes at up to a whopping 800MB/s. 8K resolution is starting to become a selling point for certain upcoming devices like the rumored Apple Glasses rumored to handle 8K resolution.

RED V-Raptor ST Price

The price is also squarely in the pro filmmaker territory as the body alone already sells for $24,500 and buyers would most likely want to spend $29,580 on the official "Starter Pack" that comes with other useful add-ons like the 7-inch touchscreen, a new RED 660GB CFexpress card, along with the matching card reader, and even a pair of batteries.

This is also not including the RF-mount lenses as well as adapters needed for those new to the RED ecosystem. For those regularly shooting 8K video for a living, however, this could represent a bargain for those looking at high-end video equipment.

