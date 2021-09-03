New OMG Lightning Cable Can Send Data to a Remote Attacker

A new standard Lightning cable was found out to be a potential outlet of a malicious attack. The simple cable can steal the user's data and relay it to the attacker.

New Lightning Cable Poses Cyberthreat to Users

According to a report by AppleInsider on Thursday, Sept.2, the cable resembles a typical USB cable. MG first tested it in 2019 and since then, it collaborated with Hak5 to produce more of them.

The appearance of the lightning cable appears manageable, but some modifications on the inside have attracted the hackers.

If you have a device and you plug it in there, there's a possibility that your confidential information will be hacked. The data will be sent to the remote attacker.

As per Vice, the users should be aware of the circulating new version of the OMG cable.

In an interview with the publication, MG said that some USB Type-C cables were safe to use. This is because of the insufficiency of space left in the device.

In addition, he stated that the upgraded lightning cables can switch attacks depending on the physical location of the person. This will be possible through its geofencing features.

Malicious Lightning Cables Can Operate From Miles Away

Even from miles away, the attackers can exploit the user's device by obtaining their data when the cable was connected.

Just like other malware-infected devices like smartphones, the attackers need to carry out the operation by connecting this cable to a device.

Users should stay away from this OMG cable, which could create an easy portal for the attacker. Through a makeshift WiFi hotspot, the attacker can now plug it into a device and start the attack.

After a successful connection, the cybercriminal can now open the browser to see what data can be stolen from there.

"It pairs well with the self-destruct feature if an OMG Cable leaves the scope of your engagement and you do not want your payloads leaking or being accidentally run against random computers," MG said.

MG added that they have improved the cables' range while Motherboard only managed to test them in near areas. They also experimented with the cable and discovered that it could trigger payloads at more than a mile in downtown Oakland.

Amid the pandemic, MG said that problems arose in the manufacturing of cables. Together with the ongoing chip shortage, it has only gotten harder for them to produce the equipment.

There was a time that they had to wait for over 12 months to get the parts.

Malware Infects Many Known Devices

Last month, Android users were disturbed about the FlyTrap malware, which could hack Facebook accounts. During that period, the Trojan malware has been spreading across Google.

After the victim accessed the malware disguised as a trusted file, the users' Facebook accounts were exposed.

At the time of writing, there were nearly 10,000 people who fell victim to this phishing scam.

Back in March, Windows and iOs users had been alerted about the emergence of zero-day attacks. There were 11 vulnerabilities that cybersecurity experts recorded in that month.

