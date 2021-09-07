(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) $SOL Leads with 316.5% 30-Day Growth While $HEX Follows with 214% Growth | Up and Coming Altcoins?

Two altcoins have stood out through the past 30 days with whopping growth as $SOL and $HEX show extremely bullish changes. Could these two altcoins have bigger potential in the future?

$SOL, $HEX, $ADA, $XRP

As of the moment, $SOL has had the most bullish growth in the last 30 days bringing a massive 316.5% growth with $HEX following with a massive 214% growth as well. These two have had significant growth with $ADA following with shy of a hundred percent 30 day growth.

$ADA has grown by 92.7% in the last 30 days followed by other altcoins. As of the moment, the most bullish altcoins include $SOL, $HEX, $ADA, and even $XRP. Ripple or $XRP reportedly grew by exactly 70% in the last 30 days.

$SOL Leads as $HEX Follows

$HEX has reportedly grown through the whole bearish summer. As of the moment, $SOL is one of the most bullish cryptocurrencies as of the moment in the top 10, as seen on WhaleBot Alerts on Telegram. As of the moment, the top 10 cryptocurrencies have shown bullish growth through the last 30 days.

As of the moment, NFT games are also becoming extremely popular. Games like "Axie Infinity" have risen in popularity and other games like CryptoZoon are also catching up. NFT coins have also grown in value. It is important, however, to DYOR research since these coins are directly affected by the performance of the game.

CryptoZoon NFT Game

CryptoZoon switched from using $ZOON to $YAG which had a smaller value, as seen on CoinGecko. As of the moment, gamers might be struggling due to high gas fees and only being able to withdraw 30% of the total profits after a five day period. For those with rare6 monsters, however, there is still potential to earn due to higher rewards whenever fighting.

For those that plan to invest in NFT games or buy NFT coins, make sure to DYOR and learn more about the tokenomics of these coins. Some of the tokens being used are farm tokens that are still expected to hit zero in the future. Although this does not apply to all tokens, some farm tokens are reportedly designed to diminish in value over time hence yield farming should be taken with precaution.

Check out the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Changes in the Last 30 Days:

1. $SOL

Price: $164.16

24 hour percentage change: +15.6%

7 day percentage change: +48.8%

30 day percentage change: +316.5%

2. $HEX

Price: $0.40

24 hour percentage change: +12.6%

7 day percentage change: +64.3%

30 day percentage change: +214.0%

3. $ADA

Price: $2.84

24 hour percentage change: -2.5%

7 day percentage change: +3.5%

30 day percentage change: +92.7%

4. $XRP

Price: $1.39

24 hour percentage change: +6.5%

7 day percentage change: +25.8%

30 day percentage change: +70.0%

5. $DOT

Price: $34.13

24 hour percentage change: -0.8%

7 day percentage change: +30.9%

30 day percentage change: +62.7%

6. $BNB

Price: $496.09

24 hour percentage change: -1.6%

7 day percentage change: +7.5%

30 day percentage change: +39.5%

7. $ETH

Price: $3,392

24 hour percentage change: -0.5%

7 day percentage change: +21.9%

30 day percentage change: +24.5%

8. $DOGE

Price: $0.31

24 hour percentage change: -1.6%

7 day percentage change: +12.9%

30 day percentage change: +18.6%

9. $BTC

Price: $52,644

24 hour percentage change: +1.8%

7 day percentage change: +11.6%

30 day percentage change: +18.1%

10. $USDT

Price: $1.00

24 hour percentage change: +0.1%

7 day percentage change: -0.1%

30 day percentage change: 0.0%

