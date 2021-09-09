Ray-Ban and Facebook's smartglasses photos leaked on Twitter hours before its actual launch event today, Sept. 9.

Ray-Ban x Facebook Smartglasses Unveiling

The smart glasses collaboration between the tech giant and the Milan luxury eyewear brand is set to unveil the love child after releasing a teaser on Sept 8.

Ray-Ban created a whole page on its website dedicated to promoting the upcoming smart glasses that it worked together with Facebook. Thus, the teaser flaunted the logos of both brands.

What's more, the teaser also included the text "09.09.2021," which could be the date of its debut event. The Verge further added that the smart glasses lineup is set to unveil later today.

Ray-Ban x Facebook Smart Glasses

The social media giant, Facebook, has been rumored since 2019 to be working on smart glasses that were called back then as Project Orion.

However, it was only last July 29 when the Facebook Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that the tech giant is indeed releasing smart glasses as its next retail product.

It is worth noting that former Facebook Reality Labs Vice President, Hugo Barra, also previously confirmed last 2020 that Facebook, along with known eyewear maker Ray-Ban, will be releasing their smart glasses.

That said, the previously rumored glasses project of Facebook turned out to be true.

According to Engadget, the rumors back then claimed that the social media behemoth is working on an ambitious vision of their upcoming smart glasses--which was speculated to replace smartphones due to its alleged ability to take calls and broadcast live streams.

Meanwhile, the Facebook exec, Zuckerberg, talked about the collab with Ray-Ban during its second-quarter 2021 earnings call, revealing that the smartglasses will carry the "iconic form factor" of the Milan-based eyewear maker.

Read Also: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Talks About 'Teleportation' via Smart Glasses, and How to Use The Device to Fight Climate Change

Ray-Ban x Facebook Smart Glasses Leak

Just as Facebook and Ray-Ban were about to share the result of their collaboration with the world. Just in the nick of time, a leaker that goes by the name "Evleaks" on Twitter leaked tons of photos that were allegedly the upcoming smartglasses series.

Evan Blass wrote the caption "Facebook x Ray-Ban" along with the attached photos of the alleged smartglasses lineup, flaunting three varying eyewear styles--wayfarer, round, and meteor.

Although the box of the Ray-Ban and Facebook collab does include both their logos, the photos of the smartglasses do not show any FB branding in it.

On the other hand, there are at least three Ray-Ban brandings on the actual glasses, two on both lenses, and one on the side of the frame.

Based on the packaging of the leaked photo, the smartglasses are called the RayBan Stories.

The box also include two paperwork, "Safety & Warranty," and "Reference Guide." On top of that, there is a hard case and a soft cloth case, as well as a charging cable. And, of course, the smartglasses.

Related Article: Facebook Could Have Hologram Poker Games Using Ray-Ban 'Smart Glasses

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.