Tech Times Exclusives: Juggle Jobs CEO Romanie Thomas Talks About Helping Companies Hire Best Flexible Professionals

(Photo : Tech Times Exclusives)

For this episode, we invited Juggle Jobs CEO Romanie Thomas for an interview to discuss the digital platform, Juggle Jobs.

There are fast-growing small to medium size companies out there. However, some of them have no budget to hire full-time employees. But it is still possible to find professionals who can work in a flexible schedule.

With the help of job sites like Juggle, employers and job seekers who can do part-time jobs can meet halfway in an online platform.

Whether you are a job seeker seeking career growth through a part-time job or an entrepreneur who wants to hire a professional on a part-time basis, you better watch this interview.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.