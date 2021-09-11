Lian Li O11 AIR MINI Computer Case Offers 'Unrestricted Ventilation': Features, Price, and MORE

Lian Li, a popular PC case and accessory manufacturer in Taiwan, has recently revealed the latest modular case, O11 Air Mini. The said computer case features several panels that focus on giving a good airflow for the PC.

Lian Li Air Mini Features

The newest computer case from Lian Li offers great ventilation for the computer through its panel from all sides.

Additionally, the computer case comes with three PWM fans that are installed on it.

For someone who is having a problem with PC ventilation, the Air Mini will also offer radiators and fans, as well as multiple support for motherboards such as E-ATX, Mini-ITX, ATX PSU, and more.

Here are its key features that you should see before buying:

Compatibility of its 7-slot and 5-slot modular back panel with ITX, M-ATX, and ATX motherboards

It can occupy up to 10 fans which measure 120mm. In addition, it also backs up CPU tower coolers (170mm) and 280mm AIOS.

ATX PSU support for a small-footprint modular case

Impressive airflow panels together with a single 20mm rear PWM fan and two 140mm PWM front fans

For those who want to buy this, take note that its design is well-suited to provide "unrestricted ventilation." Its mesh appearance will give your computer a more "breathable" feeling.

It is also a great computer case for thermal issues since its three PWM fans will solve your overheating problems. Lian Li O11 Air Mini also has a back panel that is interchangeable for those who prefer either 5-slot or 7-slot.

What's better is their expandable state which could extend from ATX to ITX motherboards.

You can also install up to 362mm GPUs, and even 170mm CPU cooling towers, so you could secure a fast performance for your computer.

How Much is Lian Li O11 Air Mini?

According to a report by Wccftech on Friday, Sept. 10, the new O11 Air Mini modular case can be purchased in two colors: black and white. Here is its price list that you should follow.

Black version - $109.99 (USA) and $99.99 (global)

White version - $119.99 (USA) and $109.99 (global)

If you are still looking for an extra PC accessory, you can go for the back panel accessory for GPU which also comes in black and white.

Also, you can purchase the PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 riser cable.

Lian Li Standing Desk

Since Lian Li is not only focused on producing computer cases, you could also check its other items for your PC needs.

From being a PC accessory maker, Lian Li has transitioned to the production of standing desks for many health-conscious computer users.

In 2016, the Taiwanese company launched the DK-94 standing desk. The firm said that it would properly accommodate the user's knees.

It's also highly customizable, which is amazing for advanced home equipment.

Lian Li also focused its work on the desktop airflow to allow ventilation within the desk. Its standing desk also features magnetic air screens which can be easily wiped off when they have dirt.

The firm also did not forget a special place for the ATX motherboards through its tray. 2.5 and 3.5-inch hard drives can also fit in it.

