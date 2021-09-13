Best Buy has some pretty sweet deals for those looking for smart home gadgets to add to their houses.

From smart displays to Wi-Fi thermostats and smart bulbs, there's a deal for almost any smart home need you may have. Here are some of the Best Buy smart home deals available as of press time:

Best Buy Smart Home Deal: Amazon Echo Show 5

Best Buy sale price: $59.99

Discount: $25

Specs:

Second generation

Amazon Alexa

5.5" screen size

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Charcoal

Best Buy has some pretty cool smart display deals available for anyone looking to get their hands on one. An example of which is the Amazon Echo Show 5.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 lets you set alarms, check the news, stream music, and even make video calls with just the sound of your voice.

Related Article: Top 5 Amazon Echo Hacks of 2020 That You Should Try Right Now!

Best Buy Smart Home Deal: Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling Display

Best Buy sale price: $99.99

Discount: $80

Specs:

10"

Works with Amazon Alexa, Hue, Nest, SmartThings, and Wink

4 microphones

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Calling features for Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom

Black

For those who do not know much about Facebook outside its social media platform, the company actually has products that you can buy. The Facebook Portal, in particular, is their take on the smart display.

It is mainly used for video calling on platforms such as Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom, but it also works like any other smart display. You can use it to watch the news, listen to music, set a timer, and check the weather.

Best Buy Smart Home Deal: Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat

Best Buy sale price: $199.99

Discount: $50

Specs:

Third generator

App compatible

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Works with Amazon Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, and Wink

Lithium-ion battery

Stainless steel

If you want to be able to control the heating and cooling of your home without having to get up and doing it manually, a smart thermostat is a gadget you might want to consider.

According to Best Buy, the Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat "learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home's temperature based on your schedule."

Best Buy Smart Home Deal: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs

Best Buy sale price: $99.99

Discount: $35

Specs:

Bulb type: A19

60 watts

120 volts

Indoor use

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Hue, and Siri

25,000 maximum life hours

Multicolor

Believe it or not, there are even light bulbs now that are meant for smart homes. Examples of smart bulbs are the products of Philips Hue.

According to the Best Buy product description, these Philips Hue smart bulbs "add color to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors." You can use Bluetooth for instant light control.

Also Read: Philips Hue Expands its Lights Collections With Gradient, Bathroom Additions and More

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.