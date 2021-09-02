Philips Hue, known for its smart lighting product, has added a number of new lights to its different collections.

The announcement of the new products has been in tandem with the announcement of the company's partnership with Spotify.

The new Philips Hue products include smart bathroom lights, ceiling lights, and those part of what is called the "gradient collection."

The availability of the latest additions to the Philips Hue lineup of smart lighting products will vary depending on the product. Some products have release dates that are meant for the European Union only.

Philips Hue's Gradient Collection

Philips Hue has expanded its so-called "gradient collection," according to a report by Slash Gear.

Philips Hue revealed upgraded versions of the Philips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps. These new smart lighting products come in two different colors: white and black.

According to the report by Slash Gear, the "gradient technology from Philips Hue 'blends multiple colors of lights.'"

The Philips Hue gradient Signe floor and table lamps are set for an October 12 release date. According to the Slash Gear report, the gradient floor lamp is priced at $300 while the gradient table lamp is priced at $200.

The Play gradient light tube has also been announced by the smart lighting company, but it will not be released until January 18, 2022. The compact version is priced at $180 and the large version is priced at $200.

Related Article: Philips Hue Light Spotify Beat Sync-in Anew -- Will it Be Available This Year?

Philips Hue Bathroom and Ceiling Smart Lighting

The company has also announced additions to its bathroom and ceiling lights lineup.

As far as its lineup of bathroom lights is concerned, new additions that can be expected include the Devere ceiling light, the Xamento recessed spot chrome light, and the Xamento ceiling light. The Xamento ceiling light will be released later this year.

More ceiling lights are also set for release this year. One of which is the Surimu ceiling panel, which comes in rectangular and square designs. You can get your hands on it starting September 14, but only if you're in a country part of the European Union (EU).

The Enrave ceiling light is another addition to Philips Hue's ceiling lights lineup. The product will be released in the EU on October 12.

What is Philips Hue?

Philips Hue is a line of smart light bulbs manufactured by a company called Signify. Philips Hue is best known for its color-changing LED bulbs and lamps that are also wireless.

The company has also produced a motion sensor that enables its smart lights to switch on when the user moves near them.

Since they are wireless, the Philips Hue lights can be controlled using the Hue app, which received a total overhaul last June. There is also a Hue Bluetooth app that can control up to 10 lights in one room.

Also Read: Best Smart Light Bulbs That You Can Buy Today: Philips Hue, Sony LED Light Bulb Speaker, Misfit Bolt And More

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.