AirPods have an amazing sound, can be paired with Apple devices effortlessly, and is convenient to use.

Unfortunately, there are instances where the earbuds don't fit properly and cause discomfort, or it requires constant adjustment.

Even AirPods Pro with tight-fitting silicone tips has issues. Luckily, there are things that you can do to solve this problem.

AirPods Pro Users Can Do a Fit Test

If you own a set of AirPods Pro with removable silicone tips, you can do a quick test using your iPhone or iPad to check if your earbuds fit. This test does not apply to regular AirPods and AirPods 2 models, according to HowToGeek.

In order to test the fit, just place your AirPods Pro in your ear and get your iPhone or iPad, according to Apple. Go to Settings and select Bluetooth. Tap on the small "i" next to your AirPods Pro, then select "Test Ear Tip Fit" to begin.

Select "Continue," then use the play button to begin the test. Your device will play music at moderate volume for few seconds.

Then you will get the results of the test. If you see "Good Seal," then it means that you are using the correct size of earbuds.

If you see another message, you may need to increase the size of the ear tips by using the spares that Apple provides in the box, according to PCMag.

If you are told that your ears form a good fit, it is possible that you will still have some issues, like your earbuds falling out or the earbuds moving accidentally while you are doing something.

If you are having connectivity issues, you can restart your AirPods.

Use Hooks

Both the AirPods and AirPods Pro are not meant to be used during physical activity.

Sometimes, even slight activities like a brisk walk or strength training are enough to make your earbud fall out. The answer to this issue is hooking because they help keep the earbuds in place.

There are a couple of different types of hook designs that you can use. Most of them use silicon or something similar to create a tight and flexible hold.

You can go for in-ear hooks, or you can choose over-ear hooks, with the latter more closely resembling Apple's Powerbeats Pro design.

The most important thing is to purchase the right hooks for your model since they can't be interchanged.

For in-ear hooks, you can opt for the EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks. For AirPods Pro users, you can opt for something like the AhaStyle AirPods Pro Ear Hooks.

As for the over-ear design, you can use the TPU slip-on over-ear hooks for AirPods 1 and 2 or your AirPods Pro.

The unfortunate thing about these accessories is that you will need to remove them every time you put your earbuds into its charging case.

Once you have done it a couple of times, it will be easier to do. Knowing that your earbuds are protected at all times is worth it.

Try Leash if the Hook is Uncomfortable

If you are not comfortable using hooks, you can opt for leashes instead. Leashes can be a great substitute if you find it inconvenient to remove the hooks repeatedly.

These tips will be very helpful once the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 is launched in 2022.

