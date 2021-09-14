Sennheiser is set to release its CX Plus True Wireless earbuds on September 28. It is in the latest addition to Sennheiser's CX range.

The wireless earbuds, which will have an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, is seen to be an affordable alternative to the brand's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds.

The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless will be available in two colors. It is priced at $179.75.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless to Release on Sept. 28

Sennheiser's CX Plus True Wireless earbuds are scheduled for release on September 28 with a price tag of $179.75. It is the latest addition to the company's more affordable CX range of earbuds.

The wireless earbuds will be available in either black or white.

According to a press release posted on the Sennheiser website, the CX Plus True Wireless offers "a thrilling, high-quality listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation, effortless smart interaction, and a sleek design for supremely comfortable all-day enjoyment."

Its affordable price point differs it from its fellow Sennheiser earbuds. The Momentum Wireless 2, Sennheiser's flagship product, is priced at $300, according to a report by The Verge.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Features

The CX Plus True Wireless earbuds feature what Sennheiser refers to as the TrueResponse transducer. The Sennheiser press release defines it as "an acoustic system that brings audiophile technology to everyday listening."

Another important feature of the upcoming wireless earbuds is its Active Noise Cancelling function, which the press release says will work even in noisier environments.

Each earbud of the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless also has a pair of dual microphones, which guarantees optimized speech when you have to make or take a call.

Another feature that interested buyers may want to take note of is called the Smart Pause. What this feature does, according to the Sennheiser press release, is "it automatically pauses audio when the earbuds are taken out and instantly resumes playback when replaced."

CX Plus True Wireless Design Features

The CX Plus True Wireless earbuds are designed to securely fit in your ear canal so you do not have to worry about it falling out even when you're on the go.

There is also a "four-size selection of silicon ear adapters, which add further passive noise isolation to complement the earbuds' ANC," according to the press release.

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds

The CX Plus True Wireless is the latest addition to Sennheiser's CX range, following the announcement of the Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds early this year. The CX Plus True Wireless is slightly more expensive than the CX True Wireless, which is priced at $129.95.

Features of the Sennheiser CX True Wireless include:

TrueResponse transducer

Bass Boost

Built-In Equalizer activated via the Smart Control App

Ear adapters available in four sizes

Customizable touch control

IPX4 splash resistance

27-hour battery life

