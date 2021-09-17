Samsung has announced its partnership with the Musée du Louvre, otherwise known as the Louvre Museum, that adds artworks from the museum to the Art Store.

The Art Store can be accessed by those who own Samsung's lifestyle TV, The Frame.

Among the artworks that will be included are Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and Paolo Veronese's "The Wedding Feast at Cana." Photographs of the Louvre Museum's galleries and grounds are likewise included.

Samsung Partners with Louvre Museum

Samsung has partnered with the Louvre Museum to add artworks from the French museum to the collection of artworks part of The Frame's catalog.

"Through this partnership, Samsung will continue to develop the Art Store on its Lifestyle TV, The Frame, through an exclusive artwork partnership with the Louvre in Paris, France," a press release from Samsung UK reads.

"Ever since we launched our Lifestyle TV portfolio in 2017, we have focused on developing the Art Store platform with prestigious partners. We want to offer much more than a television, inviting art into the homes of The Frame owners everywhere," said President and Head of Service Biz Team at Samsung Electronics Wonjin Lee, as quoted in the press release.

Samsung's partnership with the Louvre Museum gives the owners of The Frame an opportunity to visit the Louvre Museum in a way through their lifestyle TVs. Forty pieces of art and photos will be added to Samsung's catalog, which includes the "Mona Lisa" and "The Wedding Feast at Cana."

Photos of the Louvre Museum's galleries, architecture, and museum grounds are also included. There will also be exclusive content in store for The Frame owners coming sometime this year.

The Frame's Art Store

According to the Samsung press release, The Frame's Art Store "now boasts a catalogue of over 1,500 works of art from 43 different countries that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world."

Aside from the Louvre Museum, other Museums that are part of the catalog include the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Hermitage State Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Samsung The Frame

Samsung's The Frame lifestyle TV was first launched in 2017. A Tech Times report about its launch described it as a "wall-mounted TV that looks like a picture frame."

According to the Samsung website, the 2021 edition of The Frame features additional colors, styles, artwork, and add-ons that you can enjoy with the picture quality you can get with a 4K QLED picture frame TV.

"The 2021 version of the Lifestyle TV offers new custom options to complement every space and style, with two frame designs: modern (available in white, teak and brown) and bevelled (available in white and brick red)," the Samsung press release reads.

