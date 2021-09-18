Various "CS: GO" teams are currently hyping esports fans across the globe. This is because "Counter-Strike: Global Offense" is one of the most competitive titles in the professional world of gaming, which lines up with other in-demand games such as "Dota 2," "League of Legends," and other big names.

Right now, it is hard to distinguish which one of them is the best competing teams in the industry since they all have skilled and very entertaining pro players. To help fans identify which one is better than the other, WIN GG released its first set of the best "CS: GO" teams.

Today we say goodbye to our CS:GO coach Chet. Since joining EG in September, he has provided amazing support to our team — leading us to multiple 1st place finishes.



We're thankful to Chet for everything and he will always be part of the family. pic.twitter.com/emC4kEpYiv — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 4, 2020

The report stated that the rankings are based on a statistical algorithm, which collects all the essential details of the popular shooting title.

Top 'CS: GO' Teams Right Now!

Natus Vincere

WIN GG's list is quite different from the latest version of GosuGamers since the top one on this website is Natus Vincere. Recently, the team showed their grit after winning the ESL Pro League Season 14. Thanks to their great gameplay, they were able to win the $1 million cash prize.

Astralis

Astralis one of the top teams in the international "CS: GO" tournaments. Although there are some issues that the Danish esports team faced throughout the summer, members were still able to surprise Astralis fans through their massive adjustments.

EG (Evil Geniuses)

The second one on the list is Evil Geniuses or EG. The best thing about this American team is that they continuously prove that they can compete and event defeat any team they face in the international esports competitions. Aside from this, their roster is also efficient when it comes to adjusting their gameplay, depending on the current situation.

BIG Clan

BIG Clan also made the top list as it becomes a solid team. Back in 2020, the team already showed some of the most skilled competitors that they have what it takes to defeat them. Playing in 188 maps, members of BIG Clan were able to enhance their skills, allowing them to achieve a kill-death-ratio differential with +245.

Also Read: 'Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker:' Square Enix Producer Share Interesting Details About its Expansion

Team Liquid

Aside from Astralis and other teams mentioned above, Team Liquid is also a solid competitor in "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." The arrival of "Grim" allowed the team to have a great margin against other competitors. As of the moment, the growth of Team Liquid still remains unpredictable.

OG

In the list of WIN GG, OG is not included. However, GosuGamers' data showed that this skilled "CS: GO" team is on the 5th best team is the popular shooting title. The members' good chemistry and skill connections were noticeable in its recent battle against Ninjas in Pyjamas in ESL Pro League Season 14 quarterfinal.

G2 Esports

Meanwhile, G2 Esports is also getting in the spotlight. This team currently has one of the oldest player lineups in the world of "CS: GO." As of the moment, gaming critics are still baffled on how the competing team retains its good standing despite not having young pros. One of the best things about G2 is that the team members don't compete with one another on who is really the leader, allowing them to have great gameplay every match.

.@Thooorin's CS:GO World Rankings...



🇩🇰 #1 | Astralis

🇺🇸 #2 | EG

🇪🇺 #3 | Mousesports

🇸🇪 #4 | FNATIC

🇫🇷 #5 | Vitality

🇺🇸 #6 | Liquid

🇦🇺 #7 | 100T

🇪🇺 #8 | FaZe

🇷🇺 #9 | Na'vi

🇸🇪 #10 | NiP



Do you agree with this list heading into 2020? pic.twitter.com/iWAx786HWC — Betway CSGO (@BetwayCSGO) January 5, 2020

Aside from the five teams above, the following already made it to the list:

FaZe Clan

Natus Vincere

Vitality

Complexity

FURIA

Team Liquid

Aside from Astralis and other teams mentioned above, Team Liquid is also a solid competitor in "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." The arrival of "Grim" allowed the team to have a great margin against other competitors. As of the moment, the growth of Team Liquid still remains unpredictable.

G2 Esports

Meanwhile, G2 Esports is also getting in the spotlight. This team currently has one of the oldest player lineups in the world of "CS: GO." Currently, gaming critics are still baffled on how the competing team retains its good standing despite not having young pros. One of the best things about G2 is that the team members don't compete with one another on who is really the leader, allowing them to have great gameplay every match.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.