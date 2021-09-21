(Photo : Image from Ford Website) 5,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E Models Gets Recall | Falling Glass Roof Same as Tesla

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting a recall for its falling glass roof. This particular issue is not that unique as Tesla actually went through the exact same thing.

Ford Recalls 5,000 Mustang Mach-E Models

According to Electrek, Ford has officially issued a recall of a whopping 5,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs over in Canada through a risk of the whole glass roof and windshield that could potentially come loose and fall off. Quite ironically, Ford actually mocked Tesla a year ago for the exact same problem.

One year later, Darren Palmer, the supposed head of development for Ford as well as Lincoln's battery-electric vehicle, had reportedly made some comments regarding the quality of electric vehicles. The Ford executive noted that electric vehicle buyers, up until today, still had to compromise and even accept some "flaws."

Statement Uncanny to Tesla Model Y Glass Roof

The statement notes that the door fits properly, the plastics, as well as other materials, do color-match, the numbers remain and do not fall off, the roof actually does not come off when washed, and the handles don't get stuck even in cold weather. Although the executive didn't directly mention Tesla, the mentioned attributes are several of the quality issues that have reportedly been associated along with the brand.

More specifically, it reportedly came just a few weeks after the glass roof of a certain Tesla Model Y actually fell off while driving. This time, Ford is now reportedly finding itself in an uncannily similar situation. Carmakers are reportedly looking at ways to improve the indoors camera aside from just monitoring the sleepiness of drivers.

Two Recalls Issued in Canada

The automaker has just recently issued two recalls in Canada. One of them is reportedly specifically about the whole risk of the glass roof coming off. It was noted that on certain vehicles, the glass panel of the recognizable panoramic sunroof could not really be properly attached.

Over the course of time, the glass could reportedly become loose and even separate from the vehicle. Ford reportedly notes that it affects a significant 1,812 of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles over in Canada. The Tesla security alarm for the Model X falcon wing door failed to alarm a driver leading into a London bus getting smashed.

Read Also: Tesla FSD Autopilot Results to Drivers' Inattentiveness on the Road: MIT Study

More Mach-Es Recalled

On yet another 3,178 Mach-Es, Ford reportedly notes that there is yet another similar problem that could potentially result in the actual windshield coming off. It was noted that on certain vehicles, the actual windshield might not really be properly attached.

This would result in the glass becoming loose and even separating from the vehicle in a potential crash. For both of the cases, Ford now plans to notify the affected owners, check out the sunroof as well as windshield, then proceed to reassemble them with additional adhesive if it is needed.

According to the story by Ford Authority, owners of this specific model should wait until Ford contacts them. Just in case, here are the numbers of Ford below.

21S42 - Ford reference number for the recall

1,866-436-7332 - Ford Customer Service

www.safecar.gov - NHTSA Website

