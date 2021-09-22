Many Facebook critics, including the civil rights group members, want to boycott the biggest social media platform next month.

According to them, Facebook has failed to address the concerns around the country during the most controversial events in the United States.

The Kairos organization will spearhead the nationwide ban called "The Facebook Logout."

Social Justice Advocates Want to Boycott Facebook

In an interview with USA Today on Tuesday, Sept.21, Kairos executive director, Marian Ruiz Firmatsaid that Facebook will not exist without users since people make the said platform powerful.

Many critics voiced their concerns to boycott Mark Zuckerberg's platform by simply logging out.

Several social justice groups urged users to join the trend that will kick off on Nov.10.

Moreover, the Facebook boycott would also mean that Zuckerberg should be removed as the current CEO of the company.

How Facebook Responds to the Allegations

Last week, The Wall Street Journal discovered that Facebook actually knows the hidden toxicity behind Instagram. Based on the leaked documents, the platform harms the users especially the teenage girls who use it.

In Facebook's defense, the company's VP for global affairs, Nick Clegg, appeared to be dismissing the allegations thrown to the social media firm.

In his blog post written on Sept.18, Clegg stated that there were mischaracterizations in the stories.

However, he did not specify the mischaracterizations that were involved.

Going back to Firmat, the Facebook Logout will pave the way for the people to their power more wisely for a change. Since 98% of revenue ads on Facebook are from the public, many people ignored this action.

Firmat added that the previous implementations of Facebook when it comes to its policies do not resolve the real issue.

Protecting user's privacy, moderation policies, and other strategies are just the tip of the iceberg, according to her.

For the upcoming Facebook nationwide boycott that will start in the following weeks, seven groups will participate. They have a combined number of 3.1 million people who will join the campaign.

A national petition about the Facebook ban is underway. Its goal is to reach at least 200,000 signatures from different people and organizations.

Read Also: Ray-Ban, Facebook Smartglasses Photos Leak Hours Before Actual Launch-No FB Branding?

Facebook Faces Growing Add Boycott Brought By Misinformation

Last year, Tech Times reported that concerned civil rights groups stressed the need to lessen hate speech on the platform amid the boycott.

According to the organizations, they want to attain "high-quality" content for advertisements. While Facebook earns money through running the ads, many small businesses are experiencing issues with the feature.

Because of this, the news reached many brands. Many of them came up with the idea of pulling the advertisements from Facebook over hate speech.

Earlier this month, a study revealed that Facebook misinformation has six times more engagements than the real reports. Experts were alarmed by the findings in the platform.

Related Article: Facebook Destroys Human Rights? Civil Rights Groups Demand Boycott Now!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.