Leading influencer marketing firm BuzzGuru is launching its analytics and competitive platform to help marketers working with influencers on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

The new platform will help influencer marketers rapidly scale their customer acquisition efforts by empowering them with the tools to search for perfectly aligned content creators. With a database of over 20 million influencers, marketers can easily analyze an influencer's statistics and performance and devise a well-informed and effective advertising strategy.

Competitive intelligence tools help brands to have visibility into their competitor's influencer marketing strategies on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. This includes advertising budgets, the number of organic and paid mentions, and the network of influencers they work with.

Addressing a Gap in the Market

"Influencer marketing is a fascinating place to be in 2021: the industry value more than doubled since 2019, growing from 6.5 billion to 13.8 billion U.S. dollars in the three years alone," explains BuzzGuru, CEO and Founder Pavel Beinia in a company statement. However, he adds that the creativity of the influencer marketing approach goes together with intransparency, fraud, and a lot of manual tasks. He additionally explains that a lot of these marketers go in without the ability to assess the influencer, not to mention the advertising budget actually required to run a specific campaign.

"BuzzGuru is uniquely positioned to streamline and automate influencer marketing efforts, gather analytical data on specific ad campaigns and turn it into tangible results," Beinia added.

With the new BuzzGuru platform, markets can research and connect with relevant influencers and content creators in a significantly shorter time. They can also add their target contacts to lists and draw up-to-date analytics and information all on the same page. Influencer profiles show engagement rate, channel quality, audience statistics, as well as recommendations on the best time for publication and ad placement, and more.

Its competitive intelligence capabilities are specifically tailored for brands and advertisers who are looking to surpass the competition by benchmarking influencer marketing performances compared to current market leaders. The new platform has the functionalities to search competitors' influencer marketing strategies by game, app, or even the brand's website domain name. These comprehensive insights include the influencers working on either a free or a sponsored basis, the advertising budget, top-performing social media campaigns, and other significant metrics that would give them an edge.

About BuzzGuru

BuzzGuru is the leading influencer marketing ecosystem that strengthens social media presence and experience for brands and performance agencies through the help of influencers and content creators. Founded in 2017 as a global influencer marketing agency, the company now brings together data-driven performance, trusted partner relationships, an expert creative approach, and targeted media campaigns.

In 2021, BuzzGuru released the analytics and intelligence platform for agencies, firms, and brands, and its clients now include YoudaGames, Yager, goGame, NetEase, AtlasVPN, Opera, and more. The new project follows the mission of driving innovation and transparency for the influencer marketing industry.

