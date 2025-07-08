Nintendo Defends Switch 2 Price Tag Amid Rising Development Costs

Nintendo has formally responded to public and investor worries about the Switch 2's price and production shortages. Even the Game-Key Cards are in question right now.

During the company's annual shareholders meeting, President Shuntaro Furukawa defended the new console's price tag, citing the value of the gaming experience it delivers.

Balancing Innovation and Cost of Development

Furukawa also recognized fears that the increased expense would deter younger viewers but reassured investors that the company is "closely watching" the way price will become a point of entry, according to Gameindustry.biz.

One of the biggest challenges Big N faces is the increasing cost of game development. Furukawa described how longer development cycles and bigger-scale projects are driving up the cost, making the business more high-risk.

He stressed that Nintendo is committing funds and methods to improve development efficiency and reduce costs without sacrificing creativity or enjoyment.

Besides creating hit titles, the Japanese gaming giant is testing shorter development periods for new, innovative gaming experiences in an effort to control costs and preserve affordability.

Switch 2 Demand Skyrockets as Production Struggles to Keep Up

Furukawa verified that worldwide demand for the Switch 2 is exceeding supply, particularly in Japan, where it registered the largest console debut in Japanese history.

An astonishing 2.2 million individuals applied to pre-order through the My Nintendo Store, and launch records were also broken in the US.

Nintendo is currently building up production and supply levels to keep up with international demand. The firm is hoping to ship as many as it can, particularly to their most active users.

Pre-Order Limitations: Targeting Dedicated Users

Due to the high demand, Nintendo implemented tight pre-order requirements in Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US. Applicants were required to have:

A 12-month minimum Nintendo Switch Online subscription

A confirmed account that directly purchased NSO

A 50+ hour record of gameplay with communal data enabled

Furukawa discussed the reasons for these steps being taken, citing their desire to favor active players over scalpers or passive buyers. While the random drawing system was both praised and criticized, Nintendo will consider taking in the feedback and developing its strategy for subsequent releases.

Game-Key Cards Are Also Concerning

Another popular topic was Nintendo's application of Game-Key Cards on the Switch 2, cartridges that unlock the downloads of games instead of holding complete games. Critics are concerned this model will erode game preservation efforts.

Studios such as Nightdive reacted with concern to the move, deeming it "disheartening" for a legacy-rich company such as Nintendo. Furukawa responded by assuring that Nintendo would work with publishers to facilitate a range of distribution platforms appropriate for contemporary game file sizes to maintain user access and compatibility.

Switch 2 is just two months old, but as early as now, things like these get on Nintendo's way. The only way to address these complaints is through listening to customers and coming up with a long-term solution.