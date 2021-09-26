(Photo : Pexels/Pixabay) iPhone 13 app

iPhone 13 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, but some owners are already encountering problems.

On Sept. 24, multiple iPhone 13 users have found that they can't use their Apple Watch to unlock their phone, and whenever they try to, they only get an error.

iPhone 13 Unlocking Error

The orders for the new smartphone started rolling out on Sept. 24, and since there was hype on the device for almost a year, users are excited to try it out and review it.

But for a specific group of Apple Watch users, the new iPhone does not work the way they thought it would, according to AppleInsider.

Unfortunately, a new bug has appeared, and it is exclusive to the iPhone 13 line. Users can no longer unlock their iPhone 13 by using the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature. When attempting to set it up to make it work, the smartphone will display an error.

The first user to report the issue was Monzilla88 on Reddit, who posted about the problems that he is having on the subreddit r/AppleWatch. They wrote that their iPhone 13 Pro and Apple Watch SE are updated and are running the latest iOS.

They posted that whenever they try to enable "Unlock with Apple Watch" on their phone, they get an error saying that it is unable to communicate with the Apple Watch.

Monzilla88 stated that they had tried to do a couple of refreshes themselves. They've unpaired and repaired the phone and the watch, tried to reset both devices, turned it on and off a couple of times, yet none of them worked.

Another Reddit user reported that they had tried to reset the passwords, but it did not work. They also had reset the network settings and even set up their Apple Watch as a new watch but to no avail.

More than 20 other Apple users reported the same issue. Others said that the feature works well on iOS 15 and older iPhone models, including the iPhone X and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The reports are starting to flood in on the Apple Support forums too.

According to one user, Apple Support was not able to fix the problem, and they are still unsure of the reason behind it.

Apple Watch owners are now frustrated because they use the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature to be able to unlock their phones while wearing a mask.

The issue about unlocking came after people reported last week that they received an "iPhone 13 Pre-Order Has Expired" message on the pre-order stage.

Fix Coming Soon

On Sept. 26, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 13 "unlock with Apple Watch" feature will be fixed via a software patch. A support document that was published yesterday confirms that the problem is limited to the iPhone 13 phones.

Apple's announcement states that the patch will only be rolled out to iPhone 13, according to MacRumors.

In the support document, Apple said they could identify an issue where the "Unlock with Apple Watch" may not work with iPhone 13 devices.

Users might see an error message if they try to unlock their phone while wearing a face mask, or they might not be able to set up the feature at all.

