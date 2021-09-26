Apple's iPhone 14 has been speculated for a major redesign on its next release, something which the Cupertino giant would soon release in the coming year for people to enjoy.

The design of the latest iPhone 13 was based on the look of the iPhone X, which has been released in 2017 to commemorate the ten years since the first release of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 14 to Feature Redesign

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and the Power On newsletter, the iPhone 14 was rumored to feature a major redesign, which would change the face of the latest smartphone.

Yes, it would be something Apple would focus on, especially as it has used the design of the iPhone X since 2017, and it has been running on for a long time now. The next look of the iPhone was not yet revealed, but it would focus more on the new features that the Cupertino giant is aiming to bring for the smartphone lineup.

It is important to note that these are considered speculations, and nothing is confirmed from Apple for now. Apple is also known to not be revealing anything, so leaks may be the only source for these types of news.

No More Notch, More Camera Lens?

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo, another reliable source and analyst, has said that the next iPhone will drop the notch that focuses on the Face ID and front camera. It was said that it would be in-screen like other devices from Samsung, and more.

Also, there have been speculations that it would add more lenses for people's rear camera usage.

Apple's iPhone Design Through the Years

Redesigns usually have mixed reviews from users, particularly as people are already accustomed to a specific look of an item or a device and not its new one from the manufacturers. That was the same case from the iPhone 5 to iPhone 6 transition, as well as the iPhone 7 and 8 to the iPhone X's release the following year.

Apple has been making redesigns throughout the different smartphones and devices it has, and it does not tease a lot about them or reveal information for people to know about. This has not changed since the developer's initial release of devices, as they keep the promotions and marketing on the low, letting excitement prevail over people.

The company has updated the designs of the iPhone through the years, and somehow, it has acclimated to the present trend or has been the design that people widely accept. While some criticize their designs or strategies, a lot of fans and enthusiast has focused on appreciating what Apple is debuting for them.

Now, the said speculation ushers at the end of an era for the iPhone X, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12's design, as the Cupertino giant would soon change the face of the iPhone.

