iPhone 14 is now making a huge noise even though iPhone 13 is not yet released in the market. The successor of the iPhone 13 is expected to arrive this coming Sept. 16.

But, Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo, who are reliable Apple leakers, already released their own renders of the upcoming advanced smartphone series ahead of the company's actual launch date.

"iPhone 14 Pro - in collaboration with @jon_prosser See more details and renders in the latest FPT video!" said Zelbo via his official Twitter account.

They generated their own iPhone 14 visual presentations so that they could protect the sources that provided them the details of the upcoming Apple smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro - in collaboration with @jon_prosser

See more details and renders in the latest FPT video! https://t.co/aPlZiStvd4 pic.twitter.com/ySqQ7cWFdl — Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) September 8, 2021

As of the moment, Zelbo's tweet was able to generate more than 2,500 likes, 250 quote tweets, and 360 retweets. Because of the massive changes shown in the leaked images, many consumers don't believe the renders of Prosser and his partner.

It it me or is the green's reflection missing in this render, i.e no power button etc on the shadow of the pink? pic.twitter.com/EK4wQF2tVM — Hubert (@hub3rt) September 8, 2021

One of them even shared that Jon is one of the most trusted sources, but the images still don't look real.

iPhone 14 To Have No Camera Bump?

According to Mashable's latest report, one of the biggest changes shown in Prosser's latest YouTube video was the removal of the iconic iPhone camera bump. The 3D visual representation of the most-awaited iPhone 14 shows that the new handset would no longer have a protrusion at the back.

However, the overall design would be thicker than its predecessors. Aside from this, Prosser also claims that iPhone 14 would also have a titanium body.

JP Morgan Chase already claimed this detail recently, saying that the new Apple smartphone would no longer use the usual aluminum and stainless steel housing.

I know Jon has trusted sources but this doesn’t look like apple to me 🥺 — Nicky (@fisnikajredini) September 8, 2021

In other news, iPhone 14 is claimed to be sporting 8K video resolution and a 48MP CMOS image sensor. On the other hand, Apple September Fall Event could include iPhone 13 in its major announcements.

iPhone 14 To Have Galaxy S21-Like Hole-Punch Design?

Prosser also revealed other major details that could confuse many Apple consumers. These include a tiny hole-punch design similar to Samsung Galaxy S21, which is expected to replace iPhone 14's front-facing notch.

On the other hand, 9To5Mac also reported that the new Apple smartphone series could also feature lighting connectivity, which would be located at the bottom of the handset. However, you still need to remember that all these enhancements are not yet confirmed by the giant tech creator itself.

