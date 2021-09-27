The first Asian satellite event of the world's leading computer and video games festival gamescom, the "gamescom asia" event, is set to be a hybrid experience running from October 14 to 17 in Singapore.

Serving as a prelude to the full-scale convention scheduled for 2022, both fans and industry players will get to enjoy an entire host of fun and exciting events featuring the latest games and products from publishers and developers.

ALSO READ: Goldin Shatters Auction Records for Rare Comic Books, Vintage Video Games

Bringing gamescom to Asia This Year

"We are thrilled to finally bring gamescom to the shores of Singapore and Asia this October. We have been working hard to deliver to our fans and industry players a program that is not only quintessentially the core of Asian gaming, but also one that brings the gamescom brand closer to the region," shares Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director for Koelnmesse Singapore, who will serve as organizers of the event. He adds that for the upcoming hybrid event, they have put together engaging events for both regional and global audiences.

The event will be divided into the Trade and Entertainment Zones, where industry players will be able to join through a hybrid offering for brands set for two days from October 14-15. With the event taking place both digitally and physically at Singapore's Suntec Convention Centre, participants will be able to meet and connect with visionaries from the Southeast Asian gaming industry. With a focus on game development, publishing, and examining the growth of the video games in Asia, the Trade Conference will feature international speakers from Sky Mavis (creators of Axie Infinity), indie game developer studio That's No Moon, Cygames, Square Enix, Zynga, MiHoYo (creators of Genshin Impact), and more.

Powered by AMD, a virtual consumer part will start with gamescom asia PRIMETIME on October 15. The segment will premiere new games and trailers from the region and from around the world. Additionally, fans will receive a sneak peek of what's to come with all-digital programs to air on the gamescom asia STUDIO event taking place from October 16 to 17. Streams and the gamescom asia VAULT on-demand segment will be streamed through the event's Entertainment Zone platform, on YouTube, and on TikTok, which all serve as the event's main Platform Partners.

About gamescom asia

The gamescom asia event aims to be the premier platform for Asian game developers to showcase their works and explore global partnerships and act as a hub for international publishers seeking the next big trend in the gaming industry. New releases and gaming-related works are also presented at the event. In the event, there is a business area, an entertainment area, and an industry gaming conference. The event is organized by Koelnmesse Singapore and is supported by the German Games Industry Association.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse is an international leader in organizing events and trade fairs in various industries such as entertainment, digital media, and mobility. It has organized events such as DMEXCO, photokina, gamescom, gamescom asia, THE TIRE COLOGNE, and INTERMOT, now recognized as leading international trade fairs.

RELATED ARTICLE: LG Revolutionizes the Home Movie Theater Experience With New DVLED Display Screens

Published on Tech Times

Written by Mark B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.