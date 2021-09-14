The global leader in consumer electronics, LG Electronics, is bringing the movie theater home with its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series intended for high-end residential installations.

With its LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema, the Korean electronics giant marks its first foray into the market segment of super-luxury residential displays - combining its years of expertise in building premium consumer electronic products, keen understanding of the affluent part of the market, and deep knowledge as an innovator in the DVLED technology space.

The Sportscar of Display Screens

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema sets itself apart from conventional residential display solutions by using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes - depending on the resolution - to deliver exceptional performance and superb brightness, plus years of guaranteed residential lifespan, incredible viewing angles, and a very high color gamut even in locations with lots of windows and unusually high ambient light.

Notably, Direct View LED technology is visibly and fundamentally different from LED TVs, basically LCD TV with LED backlights that boost display brightness. With DVLED technology, images are directly generated by LED diodes, providing high contrast ratio, incredible brightness and creating some of the most vivid images currently available among video display technologies today.

LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema also offers seamless 16:9 displays in sizes that range from 81 inches to 325 inches diagonally, in addition to having an UltraStretch video wall-style installations that can deliver 32:9 displays perfect for windowing multiple video sources like live sports.

Specially Made, Specially Delivered

The new LG DVLED pioneering product is only available through a new custom-installation dealer program and unavailable for purchase at stores. To help in simplifying installation, LG has already packaged over thirty of these LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema sets in different sizes and resolutions. Installation of the new home cinema unit involves integrator training and customer support assistance. There's also on-site help from an LG field engineer during installation, as well as twice-yearly LG on-site "health check" visits for three years. The LG Connected Care software subscription that comes with the unit allows the integrator to monitor the system performance at the client-side remotely. Lastly, units come with a five-year limited warranty. LG places the cost of these items as about $30,000. However, these benefits only come with the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema models and not with the all-in-one DVLED Home Cinema models that are pre-built and packaged.

According to LG, the high-end nature of the product is further reflected in its shipping procedure, which uses LG-branded flight cases instead of conventional boxes and wood crates, better protecting the items upon delivery and keeping them organized while in transit.

With LG's unique webOS technology, the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema can also be used to display artworks without a consistent WiFi connection. These displays can also interface with webOS-compatible content management systems for multi-window viewing.

"This truly is the supercar of home display technologies, offering hand-constructed quality and performance that appeals to those with luxury lifestyles who want something that is not only immersive, but also highly exclusive," shares Dan Smith, Vice President in charge of DVLED displays at LG Electronics USA. "LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display technology is rated to last 100,000 hours before reaching half-life, meaning that it could deliver stunning visuals for over 10 years."

