Atari and Chuck E. Cheese Founder to Release NFT | Nolan Bushnell

Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder is set to soon release a new NFT. Co-founder of Atari and the man known to bring the Chuck E. Cheese restaurants to life, Nolan Bushnell, was recently said to be relaxing in his room which he referred to as his "lab."

Chuck E. Cheese Founder

According to the story by Bloomberg, while speaking via Zoom, the room was reportedly jammed with soldering tools, wires, and other knick knacks. The lab was referred to as a representation of the disorder in his mind.

Ever since the burst of innovations in the 1970s that actually brought the whole world of Pong and even reportedly earned him the moniker as the "father of electronic gaming," as noted in an article by PBS, Bushnell reportedly used this particular disorder to be able to found over 20 companies. As of the moment, he is set to apply this to NFTs, otherwise known as nonfungible tokens.

Nolan Bushnell on NFTs

He even revealed that he has been very interested in crypto for close to five years but he has not really become a heavy investor in crypto. He noted that he wished that five years ago, he actually had the strength of his conviction. He also continued noting he was mostly fascinated by the math that was included noting he went through all the white papers. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is now signaling a potential bearish market.

He noted that nonfungible smart contracts that make use of blockchain technology which is known as NFTs came along and Bushnell noted that his initial wash on NFTs was actually "Really?" Only after he started to see the contracts as yet another part of the whole phenomenon did the whole idea of collecting art as well as images digitally start to make quite a lot of sense to Bushnell.

Bushnell Biography NFT

Bushnell eventually started to consider making his very own NFTs. he noted that he decided that if he did it, he wanted it to actually be really cool and also feel like his own brand, and noted it was "about being an innovator." He noted that he needed it to be something more than what was actually out there and not just slapping his name on a certain image.

He then reportedly proceeded to contact his longtime collaborator known as Zai Ortiz, who had actually done visual effects for movies like Iron Man 2 as well as Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol. They have reportedly started working on conceiving an NFT that would actually be an extension of Bushnell's own biography.

This resulted in Bushnell's own "genesis" collection and is said to be available for bidding on the official MakersPlace, a known NFT marketplace, starting on October 12, 2021. This came along with keeping with the desire to be able to create something unique. While Ethereum remains the most popular place for smart contracts, Cardano is entering the space while Arbitum is also trying to come up with smart contracts as well.

